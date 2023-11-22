BY Sergio Alvarez4 minute read

Work-life balance is a myth—at least, the idea that the balance should always be meted out in the same proportions throughout our lives is unrealistic. I believe the ability to live a perfectly proportioned life in terms of how we spend our time is not a right; it’s a privilege earned through hard work. Sound counterintuitive? Well, that depends on how badly you want to succeed as an entrepreneur. YOU REAP WHAT YOU SOW

The importance of work-life balance is often promoted as the key to eliminating toxic work cultures that see workers devoting all their energy to earning money (for themselves or their employers) at the cost of their personal lives. The common perception is that many mental health challenges can be traced back to excessive work and limited play—and that may ring true for some, but what if the inverse is true, too? Perhaps this drive to have a perfectly balanced personal life and also succeed in business is the real problem. In a relatively low-stress position with minimal effort required, a person may never have to prioritize their work over their family. As a small business or startup owner, though, the constant push to balance your work and personal life can be detrimental to your business. You cannot reap what you have not first sown, and considering your business is your own creation, it’s impossible to separate the “work” and “life” parts. The overlap is considerable. In my opinion, attempting to separate those two, and using the work-life balance myth to excuse yourself from putting in the effort, is an excellent way to ensure your business doesn’t succeed long term.

PRIORITIZE, PACE, AND PERFORM As your business evolves, so will your ability to balance your time. There are a few simple ways you can start working toward a successful business while avoiding burnout: 1. Your business should come first.

Prioritizing your new business is the only way to succeed. Be prepared for countless long nights, interrupted family dinners, and holidays with your phone in your hand. It comes with the territory. A new business lacks many of the resources and experience that more established competitors may have. Often, your biggest advantage is agility and the time you can dedicate to the client. It’s vital to leverage those advantages while you’re growing your brand. 2. Understand the role of luck and timing. These will not always be on your side. You may not enter a market at just the right time, but the vast majority of businesses that survived their initial years were built while their competitors were resting.

3. Pace yourself. Nothing worth creating ever happened overnight. Surround yourself with people you trust who will tell you the truth and support you along the way. 4. Be prepared to earn your work-life balance. See? It’s not all work and no play. If you are willing to work hard for long enough, you’ll eventually earn the privilege of balance for longer periods at a time. No one wants to work incessantly for the rest of their lives, but to enjoy the harvest, you must first put in the work. 5. Prioritize your health. Working yourself into an early grave or permanent ill health is certainly not going to serve anyone or your business. Continue maintaining your health with exercise, good nutrition, and decent sleep.

WHEN IS IT EARNED? There will come a time when you can sit back and enjoy the fruits of your labor. Part of this doubled-down time and energy investment includes building a team you can rely on. This is vital to eventually being able to earn work-life balance while keeping your eye on the ball. Owning a business isn’t for everyone, and many can’t do what it takes to make a business successful. Working for an employer may offer a greater proportional split between work and downtime, but owning a business has benefits far beyond any fleeting sense of comfort.

The world needs team players as much as leaders. If you want to be the latter, though, the sweat equity investment is a requirement. But I believe the return on that investment is far beyond anything working for someone else can offer. CARVE OUT YOUR OWN DESTINY This theory won’t resonate with everyone, but it’s my own personal experience. Starting my business at the height of the 2008 economic downturn meant I had to work extremely hard to ensure its success. In my first year of business, I landed the biggest account on offer.

My business didn’t have the resources or experience my competitors did, but I guaranteed the customer we would be there for them whenever they called. My opportunity to prove it came at Thanksgiving that same year. My meal was interrupted, but I demonstrated my priorities, my ethos as a business leader, our trustworthiness, and cemented our relationship. No turkey or mashed potatoes match that. Years later, agility and commitment again became my business’s superpower when, around the holidays, our email to clients stated we’d be taking some downtime and responses would take two hours. With that, I provided my personal number. Meanwhile, our competitors informed clients that they’d be out of the office for two weeks, calls could be directed to a 1-800 number, and a delayed response should be expected. With a single email, we built even greater trust and respect. There may be business owners out there who’ve managed to reap maximum rewards with minimum effort. That certainly has not been my experience.

SACRIFICE AND SUCCESS Starting a business is difficult. Likewise, working for an employer is difficult. Each has its own benefits and drawbacks, but regardless of your situation, there is undoubtedly no success without some sacrifice. One day, you’ll look back and wonder how you made it through the difficult years of starting your business. If you’re willing to put the work in, at least that retrospective view will not be tinged with regret that you could have worked harder to make your dreams a reality.