Almost like being there in person

Videoconferencing may be a powerful productivity tool, but it just isn’t the same as being in the room with someone. Eye contact—a key to building trust and forming relationships—is virtually impossible. Differing background settings accentuate the distance between individuals. Nonverbal communication is muted.

“We’ve all been reduced to this two-inch box on a screen,” says Prakash Arunkundrum, Logitech’s chief operating officer. “For critical conversations, humans need a better way to connect.” Logitech and furniture maker Steelcase have developed a solution: Project Ghost, an immersive, one-on-one communications system. When someone sits down in a Project Ghost booth, they see the life-sized face and torso of their conversation partner. They can make eye contact just as if they were meeting face to face. “It’s like being in the same room,” Arunkundrum says. “The other person is miles away, and you’re having a discussion like they are right in front of you. That brings a certain level of proximity to the discussion, a certain level of understanding their emotions and being able to read their body language.”

Project Ghost will be particularly valuable for conversations where clear communication is critical: for example, negotiations among business partners or performance reviews with staff. These types of conversations benefit from the nuances of in-person interaction that the technology makes possible. Project Ghost’s ability to elevate such human experience, at a time when remote and hybrid interactions are increasingly commonplace, has earned the technology a spot on Fast Company’s list of Next Big Things in Tech. INSPIRING INNOVATION Project Ghost began as a side project pursued by a couple of Logitech employees who wanted to build deeper connections between the company’s offices in the Bay Area and Lausanne, Switzerland, during the pandemic. The engineers started by building an enclave from materials purchased at Home Depot, then equipped it with existing Logitech video conferencing hardware and software. After several iterations, Logitech recruited Steelcase to overlay their design on top of the foundation Logitech had built. Their work is part of a culture of innovation at Logitech, where seed ideas emerge and employees pitch their concepts. Funded or not, worthy ideas are praised and celebrated within the company.

“When you have passionate people, they get creative and innovate,” Arunkundrum says. “These employees were tired of these two tiles on a computer screen and saw it as an opportunity to replicate natural, real-life interactions.” Logitech’s culture of innovation has led to the creation of many new meeting technologies that center on the human experience. Scribe, for example, is an AI-powered camera that shares a whiteboard in real time with remote-meeting participants. An image of the whiteboard displays what’s being written or sketched in vivid detail and without obstruction. Another example is Logitech Sight, a conference room with a technology tabletop camera that allows remote participants to see what’s happening in the meeting room, while also having a close-up view of the speaker. This dynamic, dual view of meetings helps all users to participate and engage more naturally and effectively. A NEW BLEND OF EXISTING TECHNOLOGY A central feature of each Project Ghost unit is a furnished booth produced in partnership with Steelcase. The company designed the enclave to be an inviting and human-centered space through the use of warm lighting, materials, and textures. These soft aesthetic tones coupled with a privacy shroud create an overall atmosphere of relaxation.