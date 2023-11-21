Discord’s founder: We have video games to thank for the AI revolution, now it’s time to push it to better places

When the communications platform Discord was founded in 2015, its users were mainly bonding over their shared interest in video games. But during the pandemic, the app became more than just a place to play games with friends.

According to Discord cofounder and CEO Jason Citron, Discord saw a major spike in sign-ups as users increasingly turned to the platform to connect with others. Something as simple as discussing shared hobbies became a vital resource.

“Participating behavior is really at the core of what we’re about,” Citron says. “When people ask me if Discord is social media, my answer is no—we’re a communications platform. I use the words ‘participate’ and ‘talk’ a lot. Social media has turned our social lives into entertainment media—scrolling and looking at pictures and laughing at videos—which is fun, and it does help you feel like you have other people in your life, but it is very different than sitting in a room having deep conversation and laughing and joking and playing with your friends. And that’s what Discord is about.”

On this week’s episode of the Leaders in Innovation podcast, Citron shares how the platform is planning to improve its connective capabilities through new technologies like AI. The platform might have a headstart in adapting to those advances, considering that its users tend to already be tech-savvy. Citron says the passion for gaming shared by many Discord users often serves as a prelude to more serious ideas.