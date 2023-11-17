Instead of goose down, this jacket’s warmth comes from alpacas

Most puffy, winter coats—specifically those geared toward outdoor activities like snowboarding, hiking, and skiing—are insulated with either goose down or fully synthetic, fossil-fuel-derived fillings. But clothing company Paka offers a different option: insulation made with alpaca fibers.

Though I wasn’t embarking on a mountain climb or winter sport, I did don Paka’s new Apu Parka, unzipped, over only a T-shirt on a recent low-40-degree day in Brooklyn, and was completely comfy. Though a short jog to catch a bus left me a bit too warm—the parka is, after all, rated for temperatures as low as minus-20 degrees Fahrenheit, and designed to perform on mountaintops—I could unzip the jacket’s armpit vents. (The material is also thermoregulating and sweatproof.) Ultra-lightweight and warm, the jacket is filled with what the company calls Pakafill, an insulation blend of alpaca fibers and polyester. Paka began in 2017 with a Kickstarter for an alpaca wool sweater, which received more than $340,000 from backers. Founder and CEO Kris Cody was inspired after a backpacking trip through South America where he encountered alpaca clothes made by local weavers (Peruvian weavers now make Paka’s sweaters). Cody wanted to expand to jackets, and he first hand-stuffed a jacket himself with raw alpaca fibers. “I was blown away by how warm it was,” he says. [Photo: Paka] The company launched its first puffer jackets made with Pakafill in 2022, and recently released the Apu Series, which includes a parka ($349) and a lightweight puffer ($279). Cody says Pakafill solves a gap in the jacket market. “In the whole outdoor industry, there are two options: down, which requires killing geese; and synthetics, which are from petroleum-based fossil fuels,” he says. (Companies like Patagonia and The North Face have developed standards for ethically sourcing down, which include protections against live-plucking; “ethical” down primarily comes from animals from the meat industry). “I knew that we could prove that nature functions better than synthetics,” he adds.

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: Paka] Across Peru, there are 3.6 million free-roaming alpacas. These alpacas are sheared annually by local farmers—a necessity, they say, to prevent the animals from overheating and for hygiene since alpacas don’t shed naturally. (There are some reports that shearing can be stressful to alpacas; Paka says it works with farmers who use well-being standards for shearing, including a technique called Inca Esquila, which minimizes stress and the amount of time shearing takes.) Since alpaca wool is so voluminous, it goes far: For example, it takes the wool from about four goats to create one cashmere sweater, whereas one alpaca can make enough wool for four sweaters. When it comes to Pakafill, one shearing could fill about 12.5 men’s medium parkas. Alpaca fibers are also antibacterial, odor resistant, and stay warm even when wet. [Photo: Paka] Once that alpaca fiber is shorn, it’s washed and sorted by hand. (And each jacket is fully traceable with a QR that shares the exact farm coordinates of where its fibers were sheared.) Then, a proprietary process turns the fibers into Pakafill, an insulation with half the volume of down. Pakafill is mixed with polyester, which Cody says helps create a scaffold for the alpaca fibers; those air pockets increase both thermal retention and ventilation. Paka is working on a trial with completely bio-based fibers and hopes to replace the polyester by 2024. Alpaca fibers come in a range of widths, and while making a sweater may require a certain fiber thickness, Cody explains that for Pakafill, “there isn’t a specific micron range we need to use, so we’re actually able to recycle a lot of those unused pieces [from other products].” The lining of the jacket is made with 100% recycled polyester, and the shell from nylon certified by sustainability standard bluesign, which has standards for water use, soil contamination, climate impact, and worker safety.

Though Pakafill may be unique to Paka, the alpaca fiber market has been growing. Worldwide, it’s estimated to be around $3.4 billion, and expected to grow to $4.7 billion by 2032. (The down and feather market is still larger, around $7.5 billion, and expected to grow to $16 billion by 2033.) Cody says the market can still scale, since there are millions of alpacas—and unlike cashmere goats, which can destroy land with their grazing (which uproots plants), alpacas don’t disturb root systems, have soft foot pads that don’t destroy land, and consume less water. Earlier this month, Paka’s Apu Parka won an ISPO Award 2023, which honors innovative sports products and services. Also, the jacket tested warmer than any synthetic insulation on the market, according to IDFL Laboratory and Institute, a filled-textiles certifying body. Paka launched its Apu Parka with 4,000 items and plans to soon bring its offerings to retail stores, rather than selling solely direct-to-consumer. Cody hopes other outdoor brands will adopt its insulation in their products and license the patent-pending Pakafill (similar to how other textiles like Gore-Tex are licensed); he says a few have already reached out about doing so. “If we can re-insulate the outdoor industry beyond just our brand, that will be a dream come true,” he says.