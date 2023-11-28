This Wyoming startup developed a rooftop sprinkler to protect your home from wildfires

BY Nate Berg5 minute read

Landscape ecologist Harry Statter knows that wildfires cannot—and should not—be stopped.

“Wildfire is a natural part of all plant communities across the United States and globally. These are plant communities that physiologically depend on fire to restore themselves,” says Statter. “Fire is the most efficient way to restore seed beds. It reduces competition and eliminates invasives.” But he also knows that wildfires can have devastating impacts on the communities in their paths. He’s spent decades working in the Rocky Mountain region mitigating wildfire risk by managing plants that grow around homes and businesses, while accepting that wildfires will inevitably occur. The work is seemingly unending, and can be frustrating, as many homes end up catching fire anyway, even far from the flames. He’s seen homes ignited by airborne embers traveling up to 24 miles from the edge of a wildfire. [Photo: Frontline Wildfire Defence] “A 24-mile radius encompasses hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses, it’s way too many for firefighters to be at every single home and business and protect those structures,” Statter says.

That’s why he’s pivoted from landscape ecology to found a tech startup called Frontline Wildfire Defense. The company makes a rooftop sprinkler system that aims to protect homes from wildfires by dousing them and their immediate surroundings when a nearby wildfire puts them at risk. Soaking the building and a 30-foot buffer around it with either water or a biodegradable firefighting foam, the system is meant to form a wet blanket over homes that airborne embers won’t be able to set alight. [Photo: Frontline Wildfire Defence] The system looks similar to the kinds of sprinklers that might water a garden or a lawn, but are permanently affixed to a home’s roof. Using built-in sensors and a connected algorithm that analyzes fire forecasts and weather data, the system is able to automatically activate if a fire comes within seven miles. An app gives homeowners a 10-minute warning before turning on the sprinklers, and they can opt to deactivate it if desired. If not, the system pumps out between nine and 20 gallons of water per minute until the home and its surroundings are adequately wet. Total water usage depends on the size of the home and the duration of the fire risk. The average activation is a few hours, according to the company. The idea is that preemptively soaking the property will greatly reduce the risk that it catches fire, allowing firefighting resources to be utilized elsewhere. “We are not a replacement for firefighters,” Statter says. “We are an additive firefighters can use to protect homes and communities.”

[Photo: Frontline Wildfire Defence] Statter’s company is based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where it was founded in 2017. It just got a multi-million-dollar investment from that state’s new venture capital fund, Wyoming Venture Capital. Gordon Finnegan is the that fund’s equity portfolio manager at the Wyoming Business Council, and he says this kind of targeted protection system makes particular sense in areas where homes are as intermixed with wilderness as they are in the Rocky Mountains. Relying on traditional firefighting, he says, is not enough. “The infrastructure to match how dispersed the population set is would be pretty unreasonable, and frankly a lot of folks choose to live out in the woods and mountains without any neighbors for a reason,” Finnegan says. “This enables them to coexist with one of Wyoming’s top resources, being the outdoors.” Frontline Wildfire Defense systems have been installed on several hundred properties, including homes, summer camps, and even fire stations in the Rocky Mountain region, the West Coast, and in Canada. Statter says the systems have been activated about 2,200 times, and no structure with the system installed has been lost to fire. Rooftop sprinkler systems are not new, with some simple versions dating back to the 1990s. But Statter says his system’s automated controls, algorithmic analysis, and targeted soaking are differentiating factors.

[Photo: Frontline Wildfire Defence] “The issue is that the research is inconclusive as to whether it’s actually effective,” says Erica Fischer, an associate professor of engineering at Oregon State University who studies the performance of structures during natural hazards. She notes that there are better ways to prevent fire damage, including hardening structures and removing the kinds of architectural features like overhangs and eaves that can catch burning embers, as well as simply removing plants and other fire fuels from the immediate area around a building and spacing trees and other combustible plant life more sparsely in the 100-foot buffer around a building. “A cheaper, more effective, science-based solution is to have defensible space.” Rooftop sprinklers may provide another layer of defense, Fischer says, so shouldn’t be dismissed outright. But she does have concerns about how these systems may pull water out of municipal water right at the moment firefighters need it. “It’s really hard to maintain pressure in the water system for firefighting activities,” she says. “This would put even more of a strain on the water distribution system and on firefighting activities that we know actually work and are effective in defending homes.” Statter says the technology behind Frontline Wildfire Defense is designed to communicate with public water utilities to avoid stressing the system’s capacity. “Our platform is able to connect interoperably with other platforms such as water management, and we’re able to balance available water with protection,” he says.