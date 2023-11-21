These are the wellness products that Tracee Ellis Ross and Pattern Beauty employees love

In 2019, actor, producer, and entrepreneur Tracee Ellis Ross founded Pattern Beauty, a Black-owned, Black-centered haircare brand for people with textured, curly hair in 2019. Now, the company has ten retail partners and 30 employees. We turned to them to get wellness-themed product recommendations this year and they delivered. From incense to bar soap to a fancy gold fan, here is what they recommend.

Montalee Chavious, product development manager StrongTek Professional Wooden Slant Board, $59.95

After I’ve run a few miles, the slant stretch board can help relax the calf muscles and relieve tension.

StrongTek - $59.95 The Good Patch, B12 Awake, $12

Whether you had a long night or need a quick boost of energy, these B12 patches are the way to go. They are perfect for travel. I never leave home without them.

Urevo walking pad, $249.99

It’s important to get my steps in, especially in the winter months. The walking pad makes it easy to walk while I work. Amazon - $249.99 Tracee Ellis Ross, CEO and founder Astier de Villatte Palais de Tokyo Incense, $50

This is a gift for anyone who loves ambience and good smells. It’s a lovely professional gift idea because it’s not overly personal but still shows you care.



Tina Freeman, salon sales manager Vornado VFan Alchemy vintage fan, $139.99

“It’s small, it’s mighty, it’s quiet, it’s multi-oscillating, it has five speeds. It will keep you cool.”

Vornado - $139.99 Pura D’or Sweet 16 Essential Oil Wood Box Gift Set

Versatile. Can be used as aromatherapy on the skin application, added to a diffuser, or used as household cleaners. They are clean, fresh, and can boost your mood.



Pura D’or - $34.99 Kimb James-Jammal (VP of creative) Soft Services Buffing Bar Starter Set, $64

This bar is a key product for exfoliating during an “everything shower.” The starter set comes with two bars and a ceramic soap holder with a

aluminum splash cover.

Soft Services - $64

[Photo: courtesy OSEA] Osea Undaria Algae body oil, $16

This travel-sized body oil is not only hydrating, but also makes you smell like a million bucks.

Ulta - $16 Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment, $16

A universal lip treatment that will give your friends the softest plumpest lips.



Rachel Jonas Gilman, president May Lindstrom Skin’s the Blue Cocoon solid oil facial concentrate, $180

I love this product and first discovered it when it was gifted to me, so I want to pay it forward. This is a solid face oil that’s super hydrating and beautiful in the jar and on the skin. I love to mix this with their youth dew balancing serum.

30-oz. Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler, $35

Wellness and hydration go hand-in-hand, and the Stanley Quencher is a hydration tool that’s worth following the crowd for. It fits in cupholders, keeps your water cold for hours without condensation . . . and so much more. Love mine, so know it’s a great gift.



Stanley - $35 Soothe gift card, price varies

I love to give the gift of massages—soothe makes it really easy to find a local provider in your area to come to your house to offer an in-home massage. Can’t ask for a better gift than the gift of relaxation.

Soothe - prices vary

[Photo: courtesy OSEA] Osea Sea Glow Starter Set, $64

I love to gift products that I love, and starter sets like this one are a good entry point into trying a new brand.

Osea - $64 Maya Shumpert, social media content creator [Photo: Courtesy Lemme] Lemme Sleep gummies, $30

Sleep is the most important part of everyday wellness. Without a good night’s rest, we aren’t truly able to set our day up for success and that is why I love Lemme Sleep. These gummies are so tasty and make me sleep so well that I wake up the next morning and don’t even remember whether I had a dream or not.



Lemme - $30 Seen, Loved, & Heard by Tabitha Brown, $18.59

Seen, Loved, & Heard is one of my favorite guided journals to fill out each morning. I have recently gotten more into self-affirmations & self-awareness, and this journal allows me to really dig into who I am and what I have been through while reaffirming that I AM THAT GIRL.

Bookshop.org - $18.59

Forvr Mood by Jackie Aina, Cuffing Season 2023 Candle, $23

You cannot say self-care without a candle. Jackie Aina’s collection of candles from her brand FORVR Mood set the tone, and the best part is that if you are looking to gift a friend or family member, you can grab them a candle set to help them reach whatever level or self-care they aspire.

Forvr Mood - $23 Akuba Torvikey, director of product development Lys Speak Love Glossy Lip Oil, $12

I love that you don’t have to compromise with this lip oil compared to other glosses. It provides instant moisture and a pop of shine on a bare faced day or on top of my fave color.



Lys Speak - $12 [Photo: Bernard King courtesy Shea Seasons] Shea Seasons coconut shea cream, $32

I love the moisture and hydration balance of this cream. It’s done an excellent job in moisturizing my skin and keeping the stretch marks away during preganancy.

Shea Seasons - $32

NBC Cuticle Oil, $10

I’m really hard on my hands, so when I get the chance to slow down, I love a good cuticle treatment to give my fingers some TLC.

The Nails Market - $10 Scent & Fire rosé champagne-scented candle, $28

My wellness routine always includes setting the tone with a room fragrance. This scent instantly lifts my mood.



Scent & Fire - $28 [Photo: Amanda Arnold Photography courtesy Bright Body] Bright Body Custom Ayurvedic Face Mask kit, $30

Any self-indulgence I do always involves a good face mask. What I love about this one is that I’m able to customize my mask based on what my skin needs at that moment.

Bright Body - $30