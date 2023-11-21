These are the wellness products that Tracee Ellis Ross and Pattern Beauty employees love

In 2019, actor, producer, and entrepreneur Tracee Ellis Ross founded Pattern Beauty, a Black-owned, Black-centered haircare brand for people with textured, curly hair in 2019. Now, the company has ten retail partners and 30 employees. We turned to them to get wellness-themed product recommendations this year and they delivered. From incense to bar soap to a fancy gold fan, here is what they recommend.
Montalee Chavious, product development manager
StrongTek Professional Wooden Slant Board, $59.95
After I’ve run a few miles, the slant stretch board can help relax the calf muscles and relieve tension.
The Good Patch, B12 Awake, $12
Whether you had a long night or need a quick boost of energy, these B12 patches are the way to go. They are perfect for travel. I never leave home without them.
Rocky Mountain Barber menthol and mint shower steamers, $19.99
Shower steamers have become a part of my decompress routine. They give a spa like feel at home for less.
Urevo walking pad, $249.99
It’s important to get my steps in, especially in the winter months. The walking pad makes it easy to walk while I work.
Tracee Ellis Ross, CEO and founder
Astier de Villatte Palais de Tokyo Incense, $50
This is a gift for anyone who loves ambience and good smells. It’s a lovely professional gift idea because it’s not overly personal but still shows you care.
May Lindstrom Skin, the Jasmine Garden face mist, $70
It smells like you just entered wellness. With every spritz, you become a better person. It’s a multisensory experience.
Tina Freeman, salon sales manager
Vornado VFan Alchemy vintage fan, $139.99
“It’s small, it’s mighty, it’s quiet, it’s multi-oscillating, it has five speeds. It will keep you cool.”
Pura D’or Sweet 16 Essential Oil Wood Box Gift Set
Versatile. Can be used as aromatherapy on the skin application, added to a diffuser, or used as household cleaners. They are clean, fresh, and can boost your mood.
Kimb James-Jammal (VP of creative)
Soft Services Buffing Bar Starter Set, $64
This bar is a key product for exfoliating during an “everything shower.” The starter set comes with two bars and a ceramic soap holder with a
aluminum splash cover.
Osea Undaria Algae body oil, $16
This travel-sized body oil is not only hydrating, but also makes you smell like a million bucks.
Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment, $16
A universal lip treatment that will give your friends the softest plumpest lips.
Dieux Instant Angel, $45
The holy grail face moisturizer for soft plum skin.
Rachel Jonas Gilman, president
May Lindstrom Skin’s the Blue Cocoon solid oil facial concentrate, $180
I love this product and first discovered it when it was gifted to me, so I want to pay it forward. This is a solid face oil that’s super hydrating and beautiful in the jar and on the skin. I love to mix this with their youth dew balancing serum.
30-oz. Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler, $35
Wellness and hydration go hand-in-hand, and the Stanley Quencher is a hydration tool that’s worth following the crowd for. It fits in cupholders, keeps your water cold for hours without condensation . . . and so much more. Love mine, so know it’s a great gift.
Soothe gift card, price varies
I love to give the gift of massages—soothe makes it really easy to find a local provider in your area to come to your house to offer an in-home massage. Can’t ask for a better gift than the gift of relaxation.
Osea Sea Glow Starter Set, $64
I love to gift products that I love, and starter sets like this one are a good entry point into trying a new brand.
Maya Shumpert, social media content creator
Lemme Sleep gummies, $30
Sleep is the most important part of everyday wellness. Without a good night’s rest, we aren’t truly able to set our day up for success and that is why I love Lemme Sleep. These gummies are so tasty and make me sleep so well that I wake up the next morning and don’t even remember whether I had a dream or not.
Seen, Loved, & Heard by Tabitha Brown, $18.59
Seen, Loved, & Heard is one of my favorite guided journals to fill out each morning. I have recently gotten more into self-affirmations & self-awareness, and this journal allows me to really dig into who I am and what I have been through while reaffirming that I AM THAT GIRL.
Forvr Mood by Jackie Aina, Cuffing Season 2023 Candle, $23
You cannot say self-care without a candle. Jackie Aina’s collection of candles from her brand FORVR Mood set the tone, and the best part is that if you are looking to gift a friend or family member, you can grab them a candle set to help them reach whatever level or self-care they aspire.
Akuba Torvikey, director of product development
Lys Speak Love Glossy Lip Oil, $12
I love that you don’t have to compromise with this lip oil compared to other glosses. It provides instant moisture and a pop of shine on a bare faced day or on top of my fave color.
Shea Seasons coconut shea cream, $32
I love the moisture and hydration balance of this cream. It’s done an excellent job in moisturizing my skin and keeping the stretch marks away during preganancy.
NBC Cuticle Oil, $10
I’m really hard on my hands, so when I get the chance to slow down, I love a good cuticle treatment to give my fingers some TLC.
Scent & Fire rosé champagne-scented candle, $28
My wellness routine always includes setting the tone with a room fragrance. This scent instantly lifts my mood.
Bright Body Custom Ayurvedic Face Mask kit, $30
Any self-indulgence I do always involves a good face mask. What I love about this one is that I’m able to customize my mask based on what my skin needs at that moment.
Davonte Truitt, customer service advocate
Soft Services Comfort Cleanse shower gel, $32
This is an all-in-one shaving cream, lotion, and shower gel.
Dior Sauvage Elixir, from $180
This elixir has an amazing fragrance. It’s long-lasting after a shave or shower.
Harry’s Holiday Gift Set, $30
A lovely razor set, with 3 German-engineered blades.
