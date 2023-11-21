The perfect gift for your most outdoorsy friend, according to On employees

As the company behind cult-favorite shoes designed for being active in a host of settings and conditions, On has a knack for knowing what active people want to buy. So, it’s no surprise that its employees are themselves an outdoorsy and on-the-go bunch. We asked them about the products they never leave behind for their favorite activities to help you figure out what to give the person you know who spend winter on the slopes—and the rest of the year on the trail.

Caspar Coppetti, On cofounder [Photo: courtesy Mammut Sports Group AG] Mammut Pro 35 Removable Airbag 3.0, $779.95

This is an avalanche airbag for free riding. After an avalanche accident in 2003, I never leave the piste without it. Mammut - $779.95 [Photo: courtesy Mammut Sports Group AG] Mammut Barryvox S, $549.95

Fun story: as a student, I helped Barryvox to enter the snowboard market and negotiated a distribution agreeeent for them with Burton Snowboards. Now owned by Mammut, they still make the most professional avalanche transceivers IMHO.

Mammut - $549.95 Jordan Farwell, global social impact manager [Photo: courtesy Therm-a-Rest] Therm-a-Rest Honcho Poncho, $134.95

I love camping but get cold easily. This poncho is like a wearable blanket that’s super warm, water-resistant, and all-around awesome. REI - $134.95

Osprey Renn 65L Backpacking pack, $141.95

This bag has thought of it all. Has pockets exactly where you want them, and feels like a Mary Poppins bag with how much it fits inside! Stays comfortable on long backpacking trails. REI - $141.95 Shay Huskey, key account marketing lead for performance outdoor [Photo: courtesy Garmin] Garmin Forerunner 255, $249.99

It’s simple to use, the battery life is outstanding, and it operates flawlessly.

Garmin - $249.99 Lokithor JA300, $109.99

From long car rides to weekend camping trips, this travel accessory is a swiss army knife that’s a recommended must have. Lokithor - $109.99

BIg Agnes - $499.95 Lindsay Jones, North America DTC demand planner [Photo: courtesy Jetboil] Jetboil Flash Cooking System, $124.95

This Jetboil is easy to transport and can make a quick meal at the campsite or the car after a day of skiing or biking. It also helps make morning camp coffee. Jetboil - $124.95

Corros Pace 3, $229

Great battery life and provides extensive insight on my fitness activities to manage performance and recovery. Corros - $229 ENO Hammocks, $84.95

A super compact camping hammock thats great for lounging around the campsite or sleeping in on a backpacking trip. Cute colors available too!

Eagles Nest Outfitters - $84.95 [Photo: courtesy DAKINE] Dakine Hot Laps Mountain Bike Fanny, $45

This is a super cozy pack for a long day or chill day on the trails. Easily fits all the biking gear I need and has a comfy snug fit. Dakine - $45

Josie Lennard, workplace experience lead, Americas Highlands dog sleeping bag, $99.95

When zipped closed, the design is very efficient at keeping our doggos warm when we are camping. Ruffwear - $99.95 Britt Olsen, general manager, Americas Juliana Bicyles Roubion, from $3,899

A fun, fast, all mountain bike built for women, by women. My favorite way to explore new places.

[Photo: courtesy LifeStraw] LifeStraw Peak Squeeze Water Filter System, $43.95

Don’t get caught without water. This durable, easy-to-pack bottle filters 99% of bacteria. It’s great for adventures and emergency preparedness. REI - $43.95 Olivia Ragan, head of brand communications, North America [Photo: courtesy Samsung Electronics America] Samsung the Freestyle Smart Portable Projector, $599.99

I am obsessed with this projector. Usually projectors are huge, bulky and too expensive. We have finally gotten rid of our TV because this projector is so damn good. It’s also small and portable, easy for travel and outdoor car camping excursions for in-the-forest movie nights.

Best Buy - $599.99 Jason Shaver, REI key account manager Nemo Aurora Highrise Camping Tent , from $399.95

Got a family, kids, and a ton of gear? No problem! This tent is spacious, easy to put up, and has plenty of room for the kiddos to play and have as a home base when you are away from home. Nemo Equipment - $399.95

[Photo: courtesy Apple] Apple Watch Ultra 2, $799

An awesome all-around watch for hiking, running, and getting out there exploring. I feel safe wearing it with some spectacular safety features like SOS emergency messaging, super long battery life, and fall detection. And it is pretty stylish and not as bulky on the wrist as it looks. Apple - $799 Ultimate Direction Fastpack 30, $179.95

Great “little” backpack that can pack a ton. Pocket options are great for storage and easy access, and it is super comfortable for long or short hikes out and about.

Ultimate Direction - $179.95 [Photo: courtesy BioLite] Biolite Firepit+, $299.95

A super portable and convenient option for making the campfire in a safe and easy way. We love making fires when we aren’t camping and making smores and this is a great option. It is also super cool that it hooks up to the phone via bluetooth and you can control the fan speed/fire strength from anywhere nearby. Biolite - $299.95