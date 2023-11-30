Revolutionizing retail: Unlocking the power of digital commerce

From trying on virtual clothes and glasses, to purchasing vehicles with better and faster financing options, consumers are in an era of unprecedented retail innovation. As transactions move increasingly toward digital platforms, companies that adapt to this shift can unlock unparalleled insights to learn more about their customers than ever before and offer them better, more personalized experiences and products. This Fast Company Innovation Festival panel explores how organizations can drive digital transformation by utilizing data, emerging technologies, and enhanced transactional experiences to improve customer retention and drive their business forward.