Travel made easy

“If you hate flying, you’re not doing it right,” insists George Clooney’s inveterate frequent flier in the 2009 film Up in the Air. Hardened road warriors have long understood that in an era of snaking security lines, mounting weather disruptions, and customer service snafus, “doing it right” depends on access to dedicated help lines, airport lounges, and complimentary upgrades.

Those kinds of perks used to be the sole domain of elite flyers. Today, they can be yours simply by carrying the right credit card. It’s no coincidence premium rewards cards have exploded in popularity since the pandemic, with revenge travelers signing up in droves for benefits-rich cards. In exchange for an annual fee, these cards offer generous benefits such as bonus points on spending, dedicated travel and shopping portals, and exclusive experiences. In 2021, Capital One added its own entry into the growing list of premium travel cards. Its Venture X card arrived at a time when nearly everyone—not least of which the well-heeled, veteran traveler segment—was stressed out and stir crazy from the pandemic. They were ready to travel, and eager for benefits that would help deliver a more premium travel experience. “Time is their scarcest resource,” says Jason Ferrell, managing vice president of experience design at Capital One. “Saving time is something they’re willing to pay for.” LISTENING AND LEARNING The goal of Capital One’s design team and their partners across the business was to create a card program that would buffer cardholders from whipsawing airfares, overcrowded lounges, and last-minute vacation cancellations caused by a positive COVID test. They started by listening closely to what customers want in this new era of post-pandemic travel and learning from Capital One’s deep stores of customer insights and user experiences.

Since travel is the focus of the Venture X card, Capital One prioritized building a travel booking experience that does more than let cardholders compare fares and book trips. Research continued to inform the design team that today’s travelers don’t want to get caught overpaying when airfares fluctuate and to be able to change their travel plans on the fly without triggering massive penalties and fees. With those insights in mind, the Capital One design team zeroed in on benefits such as price-drop protection—free for customers who purchase flights at a recommended time—which automatically provides a travel credit up to $50 if the flight drops within 10 days after booking, flight disruption assistance, and cancel-for-any-reason options on bookings. “That [cancellation] feature arose from listening to the problems people were calling about and what they were willing to pay for that extra assurance,” says Patrick Dohan, vice president of experience design at Capital One. “That’s a great example of where we constantly use data to inform emerging customer needs, coupled with talented teams looking at how people are moving through a very complex flow of decisions, and then continuously building a roadmap of features then and now to keep making it better for our customers.” When it comes to offering customers comfort and calm, Capital One not only matched competitors by offering its own airport lounges at Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington Dulles, and Denver, but also granted Venture X cardholders unlimited complimentary access (not a given these days). What’s more, Capital One’s experience designers created in-app tools such as lounge finder to help customers better plan their visit and for that rarest of feelings traveling: peace of mind. “Stopping at a lounge, having some space to yourself, having some quiet time—delivering on that promise of calm in the digital experience is key,” Dohan says. “It’s something we’re continuously learning and iterating.”

BUILDING LOYALTY Underpinning Capital One’s efforts is a decade-long digital transformation effort headlined by an ambitious pivot to the cloud and mobile. This has not only provided Capital One’s design and product teams with the technical resources to leapfrog competitors but also to meet customers where they are in terms of mobile-first applications and experiences. “What that enables us to do is create new value propositions matching what people need in this day and age and deliver them in mobile faster and more nimbly than ever before,” Ferrell says. This has paid dividends in knowing exactly where and how to best serve customers. Mapping an individual customer’s journey through life is key to delivering on personalized experiences that can feel magical when they hit. “When we’re at the center of someone’s life, there’s a treasure trove of data and insights that help us make better products and experiences for them,” Ferrell explains. To cement Capital One’s position at the heart of everything, the design team and their partners endeavored to offer true utility in return, creating digital tools to help customers track their spending—and receive guidance on easy ways to rein in that spending. For instance, Capital One now helps cardholders review recurring subscriptions to ensure they’re paying for the streaming services, apps, and memberships they actually use. “So much happens in the background now, and people aren’t sure what they’re paying,” Ferrell says. “Helping people stay on top of their money is one of the best ways we can serve them and build trust, deepening the relationship and engendering more loyalty.”