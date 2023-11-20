8 beautiful books to gift your design-obsessed friend

Everybody has that design-obsessed friend or family member who is tricky to shop for—the one with the sophisticated, hard-to-pin-down home decor who is always wearing an elevated but quirky outfit. We have the perfect gift solution: a coffee table book. These highly stylish books are designed to immerse readers in an aesthetic world. They also serve as art in their own right. We’ve selected some of our favorite recent titles, spanning a range of design disciplines, so you’ll find something for everyone on your list.

For the tasteful gearhead [Cover Image: Phaidon] Braun: Designed to Keep, $80 This book is the definitive account of Braun, the German products manufacturer who, for a time, produced some of the world’s most iconic electronics and home goods. It’s a lesson in what makes innovation stick—namely, investing in good, timeless design. But it’s also a showboat of a publication, thanks to the gorgeous glamour shots of Braun’s products, many of which were designed by the great Dieter Rams. For the global traveler [Cover Image: Victoria & Albert Museum] Africa Fashion, $45

Move over Paris and Milan. The next fashion capitals of the world are going to be in Africa. This lush, colorful book explores the fashion revolution happening on the continent today. It is full of essays about how history, including colonialism, influenced the various aesthetic sensibilities and artisanal traditions that are on view in Africa today. And then it presents the diverse aesthetics that are shaping African, and global, fashion today, including such designers as Chris Seydou and Kofi Ansah. For the fan of maximalism [Cover Image: Rizzoli] Graduate Hotels, $55 There’s an art to creating the perfect maximalist interior that layers prints, art, and curious objects, all without being overwhelming. And the design team behind the Graduate Hotels have nailed it. This book explores every single one of the chain’s three dozen locations around the United States and United Kingdom. Each is located next to a university and is carefully crafted to reflect the culture, history, and quirks of that community. Ultimately, the book argues that maximalism is not just a matter of aesthetic, it’s about creating a sense of emotional connection to a place.

For the cool mom [Cover Image: MIT Press] Designing Motherhood: Things That Make and Break Our Births, $45 This book tracks 80 designs that track the arc of human reproduction over the past century, from the tie-waist skirt that allowed women (like Lucille Ball) to conceal pregnancies to pregnancy test strips and early prototypes of the speculum, which allowed doctors to see into the cervix. And relevant to our current moment, with reproductive rights under assault, the book explores technologies that have enabled at-home abortions. There are plenty of interesting images, including ads and hand-drawn sketches. The book reveals how society’s relationship with reproduction has evolved over time, and is constantly mediated by design. For the nostalgic designer [Cover Image: SCAD] SCAD: The Architecture of a University, $195

Most universities are full of boring lecture halls with terrible florescent lighting. But the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) wants to offer a radically different notion, where each room looks as sleek and chic as a luxury hotel. When the university was founded 45 years ago, it began buying old buildings in Savannah, restoring them, and hiring top interior decorators to fill them with elegant, functional furniture and art. The goal is to create spaces where students want to spend time and be at their most creative. Thumbing through the pages, you remember the optimism of college life and find plenty of inspiration for updating your own spaces. For your feminist designer friend [Cover Image: Inventory Press] Cyberfeminism Index, $35



Don’t be turned off by the size of the spine or the page count (just shy of 600 pages). Designer and researcher Mindy Seu’s epic Cyberfeminism Index is a fun and engrossing look at the history of cyberfeminism, a term that is traced back to the early ’90s to draw connections between feminism and technology. Organized into five sections: reading lists, annotated entries, source titles, prominent figures, and images, the book mixes graphics, logos, screenshots, and video stills that encourage one to open to a random page, flipping through at your own interest. No matter where you land, you’ll discover something new. For your cool, bohemian friend [Cover Image: Rizzoli] La Vie de Clare V.: Paris Chic/L.A. Cool, $50

Designer Clare Vivier launched this book in the fall to celebrate 15 years of launching her handbag label, Clare V, which has achieved cult status for its unique blend of, well, Parisian chic and Los Angeles cool. The book tells the story of the designer’s journey from growing up, raised by activist parents in Minnesota, to traveling to Paris on a whim (and shoestring budget) to launching her brand. It’s packed with amazing street fashion photography, along with fun surprises—like an Afterword by Jimmy Kimmel, who’s an unexpected fan of the brand. For your favorite sneakerhead [Cover Image: Taschen] World’s Greatest Sneaker Collectors, $60 Hot off the press, this 752-page journey travels into the obsessive minds of the world’s biggest sneakerheads. It features more than 2,500 images of the iconic shoes, from vintage classics and prototypes to game-worn Jordans, alongside interviews with collectors who talk about how they identify and intend to acquire “the one” shoe they don’t own yet. There’s also plenty of useful “how-to” guides for everyday sneaker fans, including how to clean, insure, and store your pairs, along with how to steer clear of counterfeits.