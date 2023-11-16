3 tactics tech leaders can use to attract and retain talent

Over the course of my career managing teams at some of the largest enterprise tech companies, I’ve witnessed the vital role employee experience plays, not only in defining a great corporate culture but also in driving the impact a company can make on the world.

This point is especially true for the jobs that underpin our economy, such as manufacturing, transportation, construction, and agriculture, where the work is physically demanding and often dangerous. Because these industries represent 40% of our gross domestic product (GDP), we cannot afford to have these jobs go unfilled, which means these roles require constant innovation and investment. Using new technology, physical operations leaders are up-leveling the employee experience and seeing gains in employee recruitment and retention. Their methods can be replicated in other sectors, far different from their own. Here are three tactics every leader can use, to compete for and retain top talent. Reimagine existing roles to broaden who can fill them Amid an already tight labor market, we simultaneously encounter a workforce that is shifting in age. A global study from Bain & Company found that by 2030, 150 million jobs will shift to employees over age 55, and 41% of American workers now expect to work beyond age 65. Thirty years ago, this figure was only 12%. This reality, coupled with the existing labor shortage that physical operations leaders already face, is leading them to use technology to change how certain jobs get done.

One of the largest transportation support companies in the U.S. is leveraging technology that allows workers to remotely operate, assist, and supervise vehicles from thousands of miles away. Instead of operating heavy machinery like forklifts and tractors in harsh environmental conditions, employees can operate machinery and complete tasks from the safety and comfort of their computers. This made it possible for companies to open up these jobs to those with limitations in their physical abilities due to age or other factors. It also attracts prospective employees who may never have seen themselves in the industry while providing the tech-forward experience younger generations seek. The takeaway for all leaders: Your tried-and-true way of doing things may stand in the way of future success. Keep an eye on technology advancements that can help you evolve your existing roles to broaden your talent pool and adapt to shifting workforce demographics. Invest in education and open dialogue to empower employees Technology that effectively broadens the capabilities of your workforce and increases efficiency, accuracy, and overall service of the business, often requires new skills and additional training for your employees. According to a recent workplace survey, 74% of respondents said they would choose a job at an organization that invested in their education over one that did not. Training and upskilling opportunities within the company excite prospective candidates and are now essential for recruiting and retaining talent.

Consider one freight leader’s driver training program as an example. According to the American Trucking Association, the trucking industry needs to hire 1.2 million new drivers in the next 10 years to meet freight demands. The company took this matter into its own hands by creating a program where people can quickly earn their commercial Class A truck driver’s license—from classroom training to behind the wheel. There’s no tuition cost, and they can earn a paycheck while they train. Knowing what training your employees need and where to invest resources can seem challenging, but it doesn’t need to be. Your employees have a strong pulse on where they might benefit from upskilling, what tedious areas in their day-to-day work need optimization, and what tools are most effective. Leaders can use this dialogue to hone in on their IT and training expenditures and inspire employees to help drive the change they want to see within their respective roles. The takeaway for all leaders: Employees want to be heard and feel invested in. Partnering with your team to create the training programs they need to grow in their careers will lead to better employee engagement and satisfaction.

Help your team see their sense of purpose and impact in day-to-day work Employees are increasingly looking to work for companies where they are making a genuine impact. In fact, 84% of people said in a survey that it’s important to work for a company that provides meaningful work, and 21% of respondents said that a defined company purpose helped them decide between job offers. Physical operations leaders have found that investing in new digital workflows is one of the fastest ways to eliminate mundane tasks and ensure employees can focus on the higher-impact work. One of our customers in the transportation industry often jokes that he didn’t hire his drivers to do data entry, nor do his drivers look forward to that part of their day. He doesn’t need them to drown in paperwork and manually report to the back office on delivery updates when technology can do that for them. Digital solutions that eliminate mundane work and increase efficiency allow employees to focus more on the work that fulfills them, which helps them feel a stronger sense of purpose in their roles. The takeaway for all leaders: Look for new ways to drive purpose and connection between employees and their day-to-day tasks.

Leaders across industries have a responsibility to allocate time and resources to innovate the employee experience. My advice is to keep an open mind and regularly reassess areas that can be optimized with technology and identify roles that can be elevated. Leaders who are constantly challenging the status quo for what it means to create a strong employee experience will become top destinations for the best and brightest talent in their respective fields. Sarah Patterson is chief marketing officer at Samsara.