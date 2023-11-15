Applications are open for Fast Company’s 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards

We’ll also be naming an all-around general excellence winner and a world-changing company of the year for anyone who submits multiple entries that show a record of innovation. To get a sense of what we’re looking for read about all of last year’s winners here.

Fast Company is looking for the best products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that pursue innovation for good for its World Changing Ideas Awards , now in their eighth year. We want to honor clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, thoughtful new designs for cities and buildings, creative works that help drive change, the ways organizations respond to disasters, and so much more.

We have 50 categories this year, including several new ones like beauty and fashion, materials, and health services. We also have multiple categories for companies of different sizes and different ages, so we can be sure we’re honoring both innovative startups and big organizations with a long-term record of success.

Entries will be judged based on their their impact, innovation, creativity, and scalability by Fast Company editors. We’re looking for big corporate initiatives and small, grassroots projects—and everything in between.

The winners of our awards are seen by millions of people, and our hope is to support the growth of positive social innovation by showcasing the best examples—whether from a major corporation or a small nonprofit—to the business community, and that our finalists receive more exposure and a chance to scale even further. We look forward to reading your entries. Apply here.