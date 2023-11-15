These early Black Friday tech deals are available now

Black Friday 2023 is a unique shopping experience. What used to be a one-day sales extravaganza has morphed into a nearly monthlong event, where the first “Black Friday” sales started on Nov. 3.

That retail sales creep might annoy traditionalists, but it’s a good opportunity for bargain-hunters or people looking to update their own tech gadgets. And even though Black Friday (the actual Black Friday) is more than a week away, there are already plenty of good deals if you’re planning to buy tech items this holiday season. Here’s a look at a few of the current sales.

Earbuds/headphones

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) – ($69 at Walmart) They’re not the newest AirPods from Apple and you’ll still need a lightning cable to charge them, but they’re nearly 50% off their usual price, which makes this a hard deal to bypass.

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones – ($318 at Walmart) Comfortable and with top-tier noise canceling technology, Sony’s headphones also deliver terrific sound quality and boast a 30-hour battery life.