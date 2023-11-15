These early Black Friday tech deals are available now

Black Friday 2023 is a unique shopping experience. What used to be a one-day sales extravaganza has morphed into a nearly monthlong event, where the first “Black Friday” sales started on Nov. 3.
That retail sales creep might annoy traditionalists, but it’s a good opportunity for bargain-hunters or people looking to update their own tech gadgets. And even though Black Friday (the actual Black Friday) is more than a week away, there are already plenty of good deals if you’re planning to buy tech items this holiday season. Here’s a look at a few of the current sales.
Earbuds/headphones
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) – ($69 at Walmart) They’re not the newest AirPods from Apple and you’ll still need a lightning cable to charge them, but they’re nearly 50% off their usual price, which makes this a hard deal to bypass.
Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones – ($318 at Walmart) Comfortable and with top-tier noise canceling technology, Sony’s headphones also deliver terrific sound quality and boast a 30-hour battery life.
Smart watches
Apple Watch Series 9, GPS version – ($349 for 41mm at Amazon and Walmart, $379 for 45mm at Walmart) Apple’s latest smart watch helps you track your fitness and health metrics and sends messages directly from your phone to your wrist. It also introduced the double tap gesture and can help you find your phone if you misplace it.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic – ($99 at Walmart) It’s not the current generation device (Samsung skipped the 5 to go directly to the 6), but it’s a strong option for people in the Samsung Galaxy ecosphere who are still unsure about buying a smartwatch and want to track their fitness, sleep, and more.
Gaming
DualSense Wireless Controller – ($49 at Amazon) A spare controller for the PS5 normally runs $60 or so, but Amazon already has it on sale in a variety of colors. A great option if you’ve got a growing crop of players in the house.