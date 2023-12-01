How companies can maximize their return on advertising

BY FastCo Works2 minute read

Just over a decade ago, Wes Schroll, CEO and founder of Fetch, was moving into his first apartment before his sophomore year of college. As a cash-strapped student setting up new digs, he was frustrated that there was no easy way to save money on the everyday things he needed to buy. “There was no way to get a good deal without having to do a lot of work tracking offers down,” he says.

His experience sparked the idea for Fetch, an app that launched in 2017, which allows consumers to upload their receipts and earn rewards from advertisers. Consumers can then redeem their points for gift cards to popular retailers and restaurants. The app quickly developed a devoted following. Advertisers were excited to connect directly to consumers, but they needed the ability to see how much their ad spend actually affected the behavior of participants. As Schroll puts it, “The question became: Does working with us generate enough incremental sales for an advertiser to be able to justify the dollar being spent with Fetch versus elsewhere?” To tackle this question, Schroll and his team developed Verified Incremental Return (VIR). This innovative technology, which helps advertisers measure the effectiveness of their offer in real time, helped earn Fetch a spot on Fast Company’s list of Next Big Things in Tech.

A BETTER WAY TO TRACK AD SALES Traditionally, ad effectiveness has been measured through one of two metrics: return on ad spend or incremental return on ad spend. While these metrics provide year-over-year or quarter-over-quarter campaign results, marketing teams are unable to effectively measure the return on a specific campaign or adjust their strategies in real time. The ability to track the effectiveness of ad sales in minute detail was pioneered by online ad sales, but the bulk of sales are still made in person. According to Schroll, VIR is the first tool that allows companies to track in-person sales with the same level of detail. VIR leverages Fetch’s vast pool of zero-party data gathered from user receipts. It uses randomized control trial methodology to compare the success of an advertiser’s offer against control groups who didn’t receive the offer. “It’s a way to take out the noise of the dozens of other strategies a brand may be doing at any given time,” Schroll says. As a result, companies can track campaigns over time and fine- tune offers to capture more sales.

advertisement