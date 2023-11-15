These sterile labs are designed to transform into stylish apartments

What the world needs now is a lot of labs. Pharmaceuticals, life sciences, biotech, and medical devices are all booming industries, and they all require the highly specific work spaces that blur the lines between sterile operating rooms, conventional offices, and tech maker spaces. With the pandemic feeding into a tech-centric rush towards highly profitable medical breakthroughs, lab buildings have been one of the hottest sectors in commercial real estate for years.

But the world may not need these labs for long. There are signs that the market is cooling, leading some to worry that the current building boom in scientific research spaces may be setting up a devastating mismatch of abundant supply and withering demand. [Image: NBBJ] A new conceptual design offers one potential solution: a building designed to initially work as lab space and then be converted to residential when labs are no longer needed. The concept comes from the architecture firm NBBJ, which has designed its fair share of lab buildings in recent years. The Regenerative Lab proposes a kind of hybrid structural system that can hold the bones of either labs or apartments. The trick behind this concept is that it accommodates the atypically tall and equipment-heavy spaces that lab settings require—15-foot ceilings, 33-foot-wide floors, powerful ventilation, and biohazard containment—but allows that space to be diced up into smaller and less complicated residential units.

[Image: NBBJ] NBBJ design partner Jay Siebenmorgen led the creation of the Regenerative Lab concept, and he explains that it’s a fairly simple combination of a steel superstructure for the shell of the building and a reconfigurable mass timber structure for the spaces within. With movable slab floors made of cross-laminated timber, two of the 15-foot-tall lab floors could be converted into three 10-foot-tall apartment floors. “Modularity is a big component in making this work,” says Siebenmorgen. [Image: NBBJ] To explore how this idea could take shape, NBBJ created a theoretical dual winged lab building with a central atrium. There are six floors of lab spaces in each wing, plus a large floor at the top dedicated to the heavy mechanical units and ventilation systems labs require. Siebenmorgen says the building’s dual wings offer a simple pathway to conversion should the need for lab space dwindle. “If you don’t need all the labs in the future, half of it can be modified or adapted to residential while the other half stays a lab building, and you’re able to have this split functionality,” he says. The six floors of labs in one half of the building can turn into nine floors of apartments, with the mechanical floor converted into a rooftop garden. The key to making this work is the combination of the steel superstructure and the flexible timber structure within. Siebenmorgen says the grid-based design of the superstructure means the facades of such a building would also be relatively easily convertible from glass-lined office walls to balcony-dotted residences.

[Image: NBBJ] Doing the actual conversion is no light lift, Siebenmorgen concedes. But he also says that several of NBBJ’s clients are already thinking about this kind of adaptability. “You’re always discussing floor-to-floor heights and flexibility for if the building’s not going to take on the full occupancy for the initial program, what else can it become,” he says. “That’s definitely being discussed and talked about. Is it as aggressive as what we’re proposing with the Regenerative Lab concept? Not yet. But I think we’re close to doing that.”