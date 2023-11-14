X is failing to remove 98% of misinformation and hate-fueled posts related to Israel-Gaza war, new study finds

X’s substandard content moderation has come into even sharper relief with the explosion of violence in Israel and Gaza over the past five weeks. In fact, a new study suggests that the platform is unable or unwilling to delete posts that defy its own community rules on hate and misinformation.

The nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) says it flagged 200 tweets concerning the Israel-Gaza conflict that clearly violated X’s own rules prohibiting racist slurs, dehumanization, and hateful imagery. A week after reporting the violative tweets to X content moderators (using the platform’s official reporting tool) on October 31, the CCDH says it found that 196 of the tweets still remained visible online. “Our ‘mystery shopper’ test of X’s content moderation systems—to see whether they have the capacity or will to take down 200 instances of clear, unambiguous hate speech—reveals that hate actors appear to have free rein to post viciously antisemitic and hateful rhetoric on Elon Musk’s platform,” Imran Ahmed, founder and CEO of the CCDH, said in a statement. According to the CCDH, the violative posts were collected from a total of 101 separate X accounts. Of those accounts, just one has since been suspended and another two were “locked.” Together, the posts reported by the nonprofit specifically from those accounts have garnered 24,043,693 views.

X, which released an update its content moderation actions Tuesday, says it has taken action on hundreds of thousands of posts in the first month after the Hamas attacks. In a statement emailed to Fast Company, a spokesperson for X took issue with the CCDH’s research methodology. “According to what we know, the CCDH will claim that posts are not ‘actioned’ unless the accounts posting them are suspended,” the spokesperson says. (The CCDH study focuses mainly on the persistence of violative posts, while also reporting the number of accounts involved.) “X has publicly stated that we only suspend accounts for serious violations of our rules,” the spokesperson adds. “The majority of actions that X takes are on individual posts, for example by restricting the reach of a post.” The CCDH provided an assortment of examples of the posts it reported, most of which promote bigotry or incite violence against Muslims and Jewish people. The CCDH also found that 43% of the 101 accounts that published the hateful tweets were “verified”—which, under Musk’s leadership, means they’ve paid for a blue check, and with it an appearance of legitimacy, authority, and trustworthiness, as well as wider distribution and visibility of their tweets. The CCDH report follows an October 20 NewsGuard analysis that found some 74% of the most viral posts on X advancing misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war were being pushed by “verified” X accounts.

