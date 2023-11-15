It may rain sand on this mysterious ‘cotton candy’ exoplanet, where scientists just made an Earth-like discovery

On Earth, it mostly rains water. But according to a new discovery published in Nature , it may rain sand on other planets.

WASP-107b is a “fluffy” planet located 211 light years away. It orbits its host star (a K-type star, larger and cooler than our own sun) in just 5.7 days. While it has a mass similar to our resident ice giant Neptune, it’s much, much larger—approximately the size of Jupiter. That’s why scientists describe WASP-107b as “fluffy.” It’s also been referred to as a “cotton candy” planet and a “super puff.”

It sounds silly, but there are advantages to a planet being fluffy. It enables scientists to peer much deeper into the atmosphere than we can for a large, much more massive planet like Jupiter. For the first time, scientists were able to analyze the clouds of an exoplanet and discovered something surprising: high-altitude clouds were composed of tiny silicate particles, better known as the primary ingredient of sand.

Scientists accomplished this thanks to MIRI, or the Mid-Infrared Instrument, on the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). In addition to the silicate clouds, they identified water vapor and sulfur dioxide in the atmosphere.