Elevating the experience: Why well-heeled travelers are seeking a new approach to premium

The last few years have been a trip for inveterate travelers, along with cravers of new experiences. Pandemic-era groundings built up pent-up demand that finally burst as “revenge travel”—followed swiftly thereafter by higher prices, unforeseen delays, bustling Instagram-friendly destinations, and enough challenges all around to make travelers wonder if leaving home was even worth it. Hence the stampede by airlines, hotels, and financial services firms to solve customer pain points with revamped loyalty programs, branded credit cards, and an escalating airport lounge arms race.

At stake is a global luxury market set to more than double in size by 2030, led by a tech-savvy Gen Z coming into its own as “HENRYs”—high-earners, not-rich yet. Capture this segment now, the thinking goes, and brands will own the hearts and minds of tomorrow’s well-heeled consumers during their highest-earning (and spending) years to come. All that’s required is to offer premium products and services that simultaneously simplify their lives and surprise and delight them through a combination of exceptional benefits, streamlined design, and meeting their needs before they knew they had them. “It’s really about creating a better, more elevated, and seamless experience,” said Lauren Liss, senior vice president of Premium Products and Experiences at Capital One. “It can be digital; it can be physical—like our reimagined airport lounges—but it has to be personalized.” Her remarks were part of a panel—cohosted by Capital One at this year’s Fast Company Innovation Festival—where she shared the stage with her colleague Daniela Jorge, chief design officer at Capital One, and The Leading Hotels of the World president and CEO Shannon Knapp. (Scroll to the bottom to watch the entire panel discussion.) COLLECTING AND LEVERAGING CUSTOMER INSIGHTS Capital One became the latest entrant in the hyper-competitive field of premium rewards cards when it launched Venture X in 2021. Combining generous travel rewards with everyday perks and coveted dining and entertainment access in exchange for a competitive annual fee, Venture X walks the tightrope of offering the gloss of exclusivity at scale—a balance achieved through a combination of data, design, and partnerships.

The coin of the realm, as in all things, is data—both quantitative and qualitative. In Capital One’s case, this not only means taking a thoughtful, data-backed approach, but also intentional customer interactions across its mobile app, along with physical touchpoints, such as its international airport lounges in cities like Washington D.C., Dallas Fort-Worth, and soon Denver—all of which were designed with every type of traveler in mind. “We look at data, and we also spend a lot of time talking to consumers,” explained Liss. From those conversations—backed up by the numbers—the Venture X brain trust discovered traveler needs and demographics that were once edge cases had since gone mainstream. “Sometimes I’m traveling with my three-year-old and want to bring him with me to hang out in the lounge,” Liss continued, “and sometimes, on business, I’m running through the airport with no time and need a healthy grab-and-go option before my flight. None of that existed before, and to me, that is a more premium experience. But you can’t separate product from design.” DESIGN THAT REDUCES FRICTION When done right, a premium credit card such as Venture X performs a sort of magic trick, simultaneously making daily frictions disappear while up-leveling the customer experience. This is a feat performed daily, through hundreds of design and product decisions tailored as closely as possible to the individual cardholder. “We may have sub-segments of customers that value rewards over benefits or benefits over experiences,” said Jorge. “But everyone wants to save time.”

But defining and addressing who each of those customers are, exactly, is a function of design—which starts with mapping customer journeys across a range of experiences—from travel, to dining, to entertainment and beyond—that may have taken detours since the pandemic began. Tracing those journeys demands locating “every single decision and touchpoint and identifying where there’s friction,” said Jorge. “We’ll identify opportunities to delight customers through amplifying their experience with the unexpected.” With that map in hand, and after having rigorously sanded away any rough edges in the user experience, the final step is assembling and working with partners to meet customers’ needs, whether it’s honeymooning at Il Sereno Lago di Como, thanks to Leading Hotels of the World or chef José Andrés hosting dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art courtesy of The Cultivist. “Our customers told us it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience they would never forget,” said Liss. “That’s how you win loyalty—by thoughtfully creating something from scratch for them—and we wouldn’t have been able to do that without our partners.” REDEFINING THE HIGH-END TRAVEL EXPERIENCE But pure utility will never command a premium—nor are premium experiences solely useful ones. As much as travelers crave an uneventful flight or a deal on their hotel (which Venture X offers through its Lifestyle Collection), what’s the point of having all those rewards without the experiences to make them memorable?

Never over-optimize for seamlessness at the expense of wonder, advised Knapp, who as CEO of The Leading Hotels of the World oversees a loose network of more than 400 hotels in 80 countries—each of which is unique in their heritage and offerings. “The challenge for those of us on stage is knowing when to interject ‘friction’ into the process that will make it less digital but enhance the overall experience.” After all, “luxury is extremely personal,” Knapp reminded the audience. “It’s based on personal values and priorities. For me, it’s flip-flops and no makeup.” But for some of her best customers, it’s quizzing her on the phone for the best pizza in Naples and her favorite resort on the Amalfi Coast. “Because for them, the luxury is actually planning their next adventure.” The opposite of painless, frictionlessness travel is delicious anticipation. Watch the full panel: