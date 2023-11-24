Solving the ‘right’ problem: How design transformation yields human-centered outcomes

So, what is design transformation? According to Vitale, design transformation occurs when a company makes an intentional decision to focus on solving user problems—and in doing so, on a human-centered approach, internally and externally. “Companies talk all the time about how they’re client-centric, or that they ‘put people at the center of what they do,’” Vitale says. “But from a design transformation perspective, what this means is you’re opening up that design aperture to solve not only problems for your clients or customers but also to solve internal problems. When you decide to go through a design transformation, it’s a mandate for the company to look at things differently: how they can add value in other customer-facing areas like operations or sales, and what efficiencies can be gained. The process is collaborative and inclusive.”

At the core, Vitale says, design transformation is “a human-centered process—it asks how we can make things special or desirable in the way that the organization behaves, internally and externally. We apply design principles at different scales to problems that are complex and ambiguous.” For Vitale, this process begins “from the perspective of the person that is experiencing the problem we’re trying to solve.” This can occur globally, thinking about the types of products or services the company puts out, to whom, and how they are used. “It’s crucial to understand how these customers think, how they operate, what their intent is—and then, to gain empathy for the situation that they have,” he says. “What are their pain points? What are their articulated and unarticulated needs? And, eventually, it’s convincing the entire organization that solving for those needs is going to add value to the business.”

A design transformation can yield significant improvements in products and services, Vitale says: “The biggest improvement is the way that we go through change management; I think that oftentimes change happens to people, but this process puts people in the driver’s seat, creating and being part of that change.” Fundamentally, the design transformation process forces organizations and their people to rethink every stage of their work—what the onboarding experience is like for new employees, what is the best way to align around solving problems, how are teams put together to build products, how those products are released. “It is exploring solutions across the end-to-end experience through that human-centered lens, and getting people more aligned on outcomes,” Vitale says.