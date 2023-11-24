Solving the ‘right’ problem: How design transformation yields human-centered outcomes

While digital transformation and its impacts on companies are a well-worn topic across every industry, fewer people are aware of design transformation, says Andy Vitale, Chief Design Officer at Constant Contact. “There’s a common misunderstanding that design transformation is roughly the same thing as digital transformation,” Vitale says. “And the truth is, it’s not—because design transformation isn’t primarily based around technology.”
So, what is design transformation? According to Vitale, design transformation occurs when a company makes an intentional decision to focus on solving user problems—and in doing so, on a human-centered approach, internally and externally. “Companies talk all the time about how they’re client-centric, or that they ‘put people at the center of what they do,’” Vitale says. “But from a design transformation perspective, what this means is you’re opening up that design aperture to solve not only problems for your clients or customers but also to solve internal problems. When you decide to go through a design transformation, it’s a mandate for the company to look at things differently: how they can add value in other customer-facing areas like operations or sales, and what efficiencies can be gained. The process is collaborative and inclusive.”
At the core, Vitale says, design transformation is “a human-centered process—it asks how we can make things special or desirable in the way that the organization behaves, internally and externally. We apply design principles at different scales to problems that are complex and ambiguous.” For Vitale, this process begins “from the perspective of the person that is experiencing the problem we’re trying to solve.” This can occur globally, thinking about the types of products or services the company puts out, to whom, and how they are used. “It’s crucial to understand how these customers think, how they operate, what their intent is—and then, to gain empathy for the situation that they have,” he says. “What are their pain points? What are their articulated and unarticulated needs? And, eventually, it’s convincing the entire organization that solving for those needs is going to add value to the business.”
A design transformation can yield significant improvements in products and services, Vitale says: “The biggest improvement is the way that we go through change management; I think that oftentimes change happens to people, but this process puts people in the driver’s seat, creating and being part of that change.” Fundamentally, the design transformation process forces organizations and their people to rethink every stage of their work—what the onboarding experience is like for new employees, what is the best way to align around solving problems, how are teams put together to build products, how those products are released. “It is exploring solutions across the end-to-end experience through that human-centered lens, and getting people more aligned on outcomes,” Vitale says.
For companies that may wish to undergo a design transformation but are unsure where to start, Vitale recommends beginning by mapping out a customer journey, starting with the internal organization: Where does the organization think the pain points are? Where do they think an experience with them will lead? Then, Vitale recommends doing the same exercise with customers. This inquiry, he says, enables companies to identify gaps in knowledge and pain points they may not have been aware of.
Design transformation is also dependent upon design teams taking the lead where they might not otherwise, Vitale explains, getting people from all across the organization involved in the process of ideating and innovating together. “Design, tech, and product are the triad and typically work together,” he says. “Design can bring that customer perspective to the other teams so that they have true empathy for the people and an understanding of the problems.”
Sometimes, Vitale says, this process is less about discovering the solution and more about ensuring the problem you’re working on is the right problem to solve—and then getting everyone aligned. “Design teams are seen as the advocate for the user, but as a group, we want to disrupt the status quo and inspire transformation,” he says.
Often, Vitale says, customers feel more comfortable telling designers and researchers what is going wrong than they do having these conversations with tech or marketing teams; they’ll also share how they actually use a product, and what workarounds are needed. “Once you understand the customer perspective, and you overlay that with the business understanding, you start to identify gaps,” Vitale says. “And when you start to identify those gaps, the design lens helps examine all of the ideas that everybody has, quickly identifying the ones that resonate. We take a lot of opportunities to experiment so that we know that we’re on the right track. And that, in turn, reduces the risk of putting something out there that misses the mark, hurts the brand and the product, and turns off customers.”
Vitale asserts that the outputs of design transition are concrete and measurable. “We measure the impact through the increased speed at which we release products, through product usability, through the delight to the client, through their satisfaction with the product,” Vitale says. Ultimately, the design transformation foundation “allows you to deliver more meaningful, more impactful, and more rewarding products.”