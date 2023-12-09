‘You have to be difficult’: How Gap and J.Crew icon Mickey Drexler became the king of mall-brand retail

You’d be hard-pressed to find an executive who’s had a bigger impact on retail and apparel over the past half century than Millard “Mickey” Drexler. In the 1990s, Drexler turned the Gap from a sleepy multi-brand retailer into a juggernaut clothing brand by making office-ready button-downs and khakis comfortable enough to swing dance in . He then revitalized J.Crew, hiring legendary women’s wear director Jenna Lyons, whose ballet flats, sequins, and cashmere became the uniform for legions of women, including former first lady Michelle Obama . While overseeing those companies, Drexler also launched new ones. He founded the affordable mall staple Old Navy while at Gap, and the youthful, fashion-forward Madewell for J.Crew.

Drexler has had a hand in other companies. Steve Jobs recruited him to the Apple board, where Drexler served from 1999 to 2015, helping design the company’s retail stores. More recently, Drexler served as chairman of the board at Outdoor Voices, presiding over founder Ty Haney’s ouster.

Along the way, he became renowned for his unorthodox leadership style and uncensored pronouncements. An unapologetic micromanager—“The world needs more micromanagers,” he told CNBC in 2012—he was known for using an office-wide PA system to summon employees while at J.Crew.

These days, he’s most often found at the offices of Alex Mill, the 11-year-old clothing company founded by (and named after) his son. Drexler serves as chairman of the workwear-inspired brand, which sells direct-to-consumer online and in two Manhattan storefronts. Though Roxanne Stahl O’Hara took over from Drexler as CEO earlier this year, Drexler is still known for making sure that Alex Mill’s 27 full-time employees are in their seats each morning (he’s not a fan of WFH) and involved enough to obsessively check the brand’s daily sales data.