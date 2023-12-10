How Lilia chef Missy Robbins is reimagining restaurant model, one tagliatelle at a time

BY Joshua David Stein4 minute read

On an unusually warm autumn afternoon, Sean Feeney and Missy Robbins sit in the back garden of their latest venture, Misipasta, a pasta shop and restaurant in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood. Robbins, 52, is the soft-spoken, bespectacled James Beard Award-winning chef who gained accolades for her virtuosic facility with Italian cuisine. She is bookish and prefers utilitarian onesies. Feeney, 42, on the other hand, is an excitable Bruce Springsteen-loving former investment banker who favors beanies and streetwear. Before he partnered with Robbins, Feeney had never worked in a restaurant, but, he says, “I’m a professional diner. My entire life, the only thing I’m comfortable doing is going out and eating.”

[Photo: Misipasta] Their first restaurant, Lilia, opened in 2016 and occupies a former garage in the neighborhood of Greenpoint. As soon as it opened, its sheep’s milk cheese-filled agnolotti became a valuable currency among the city’s eating public. Tables were hard to score, especially after the restaurant won three stars from The New York Times. The follow-up restaurant, Misi, opened in 2018 in a new construction on the bustling Kent Avenue, with an even more acute focus on pasta. In a pristine street-facing pasta room, a pastaio made sheets and sheets of fresh pasta, like a carbohydrate Walter White. It, too, was awarded three stars from The New York Times, and it, too, had lines snaking from the door. Two restaurants in three years seems like a glacial pace. But the deliberate speed is the embodiment of Robbins’s and Feeney’s approach. “We’re very different,” admits Robbins, “Sean pushes me to go a little faster. I push him to go a little slower. We’ve kind of met at this place.” Misipasta, only their third venture, is terra nuovo for them both. “I can no longer say, ‘Sean, I’ve been doing this for 30 years. You’re wrong,’ and he can no longer say, ‘You’re an old dog, and I need to teach you new tricks,’” says Robbins, “We’re learning together.” Feeney jumps in to clarify, “She has said that about me. I have not said that about her.”

[Photo: Misipasta] Located on a side street around the corner from Misi, the newly opened store has neat displays of olive oil and tinned fish, a purring espresso machine behind the bar, and a deli case full of freshly made tangles of tagliatelle, ribbons of lasagna, and nests of spaghetti. The back half of the space is split between an aperitivo-style bar with a limited menu and punctiliously curated shelves of staples. Customers can order pastas, sauces, cheeses, and even meatballs and porchetta for pickup and delivery (up to five days out), allowing them to assemble a meal at home. The store also ships staples nationwide, provisioning the far corners of the country with freshly made pasta thanks to the miracle of next-day air. “The restaurant industry has to be reimagined,” explains Feeney. “The days of restaurants where there are only two revenue streams—food and alcohol—just doesn’t work anymore.” One well-trodden solution is to move into the world of consumer packaged goods. Examples abound. Marguerite Zabar Mariscal, CEO of Momofuku, estimates that by the end of the year, revenue from that company’s CPG business will equal total revenue from its restaurants. (This was shortly before the group announced it was closing two of its most well-known locations in New York.) Other restaurants, like Tacombi and Una Pizza Napoletana, have launched CPG brands in the belief that the arithmetic of scale and volume make reaching consumers in, say, the Whole Foods aisle vastly more profitable than trying to lure them into a restaurant. [Photo: Misipasta] But Misipasta is not that, not exactly. Visions of shelves across America are not exactly what dance in Robbins’s head. With the exception of one sauce—a simple tomato sauce—nothing at Misipasta is shelf-stable, which is necessary for massive sallies into the retail aisle. Feeney and Robbins are banking on intimacy, or at least the feeling of intimacy, over scale. Unlike other CPG brands, they seek to build an entire lifestyle around what is essentially flour, eggs, and water. Misipasta, as they see it, is a “Gesamtkunstwerk,” which includes not just the pastas, sauces, and condiments—produced locally but shipped nationally—but someday even video instructions delivered by Robbins.