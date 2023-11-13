Ahead of Starbucks Red Cup Day, college students demand schools cut ties with the coffee giant

One week before Starbucks Red Cup Day—an annual event when the coffee chain hands out holiday-themed reusable cups, slated for November 16—Elinor Clark and her fellow members of Georgetown University’s Students Against Starbucks group were gathered in a classroom in Healy Hall.

The imposing Gothic Revival building houses the university’s administrative offices along with classrooms, and is a National Historic Landmark. It felt like a fitting location to participate in what Clark called a “historic movement”—the labor movement that has swept across more than 360 (and counting) Starbucks stores, and which is set to hit hundreds of college campuses on Red Cup Day.

As members of Starbucks Workers United plan to strike at Starbucks stores on Red Cup Day—as they did in 2022—college students are planning their own actions, including boycotts, strikes, and picket lines. It’s part of what the union and student organizers are calling the Red Cup Rebellion.

On that Thursday night, one week before one of the busiest retail days for the coffee giant, Georgetown students were gathered to join a virtual organizing meeting with other student groups who oppose Starbucks on their college campuses, and with members of Starbucks Workers United. Representative Maxwell Frost, the first Gen Z member of Congress, also appeared on the Zoom, sharing his own experiences with political organizing, and noting that the labor movement is one of his biggest inspirations. More than 300 people RSVPed for the meeting, representing more than 70 college campuses across the country.