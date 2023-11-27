Financial literacy for today’s knowledge-hungry consumer

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

These days, consumers need more help than ever managing their financial lives, according to Logica Research’s “Future of Money” study. That’s especially the case for younger consumers, who may be struggling with a post-pandemic environment marked by high inflation, rising interest rates, and widespread economic uneasiness.

Digital technology can offer a powerful way to make financial education and information more convenient and accessible to everyone. In recent years, fintech startups have largely led the way in providing digital-first customer experiences, but the opportunity for traditional banks to better serve their customers and deepen relationships is growing. Younger generations are poised to inherit more than $72 trillion through 2045. While many banks have expanded digital offerings such as robo-advisor platforms, banks that address the need for financial education with a unique digital experience may have an advantage in attracting this emerging group of newly affluent consumers. “Banks have the data and the opportunity to add value to customers’ lives that goes way beyond transactions,” says Michael Liersch, head of Advice and Planning at Wells Fargo. “We are experts in what we do, and we can share that expertise at scale through technology.” FINANCIAL EDUCATION FOR EVERYONE Wells Fargo recently seized on the opportunity by offering all its customers access to LifeSync in the Wells Fargo Mobile app, a digital experience previously available only to its Wealth & Investment Management clients. LifeSync is a personalized platform that allows Wells Fargo customers to define their goals and track progress towards them. The platform also gives up-to-date financial snapshots, including estimated net worth for applicable accounts, credit card reward balances, and full account summaries. LifeSync also offers relevant educational content tailored to those goals and provides a direct connection to the customer’s financial advisor or banker to answer questions or schedule conversations.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

When developing LifeSync, Wells Fargo recognized that much of the financial information offered online or through other apps can feel at best generic and at worst abstract and unrealistic. That’s why the company took a customer-centric design approach to its digital experience. Customers can choose unique names for their financial goals and upload personal photos associated with each one for inspiration. So “Saving for college” can instead become “Saving for Jamie’s future,” with a photo of the customer’s child. And rather than just showing the balance in that account, LifeSync also shows the progress toward that particular saving goal, which can help customers more easily juggle their financial goals. Extending financial education beyond the high-net-worth niche also meant recognizing where customers are today and providing support that’s smaller, more manageable, and less judgmental. “Most people hear about all the things they need to change and about the horrible things they’re doing in their financial life,” Liersch says. LifeSync, on the other hand, centers the process around the customer’s answers to questions such as, “What’s your most important goal?” Then, it offers what Liersch calls “bite-sized, snackable experiences” that are less likely to overwhelm. BETTER DATA, BETTER DECISIONS Democratizing financial education is even more important in challenging economic environments. Consider the current environment, where rising inflation has pushed prices higher, and rising interest rates have made it more expensive to borrow money to buy a home or a car.

LifeSync can help people navigate these challenges through daily financial status insights for reaching long-term goals, whether it’s funding retirement or paying for next summer’s family vacation. “Now you can log into the mobile app every single day to see your numbers,” says Michelle Moore, head of Consumer and Wealth & Investment Management Digital at Wells Fargo. “The app also can help to drive better—and more frequent—conversations with your financial professionals.” The platform may generate new insights for the bank as well. As users create their goals and engage with content, the bank learns more about evolving customer preferences and what tools are helping them reach their goals—creating a feedback loop that will help refine and improve the services offered through LifeSync. Above all, consumers’ maturing attitudes toward mobile experiences are driving the opportunity for banks to create powerful, tailored digital services. “I feel we are at an inflection point where this is something clients and customers will really use, whereas before it might’ve been seen as a cute little toy,” Moore says.

advertisement

COMBINING THE HUMAN AND THE DIGITAL EXPERIENCE Wells Fargo is already planning additional LifeSync features to generate more engagement. These include enhanced visualization tools that analyze customer data and deliver potential best- and worst-case scenarios for achieving each goal. Wells Fargo also wants to make LifeSync more social, allowing customers to invite spouses, parents, children, and other family members to collaborate around shared goals. Even as technology advances, Liersch and Moore say it’s critical that digital financial platforms lean into the value of human intelligence and human interaction. That personalized approach is precisely what LifeSync was designed to offer. “The data is coming directly from a human being. Our customers are telling us exactly what they want to accomplish, when they want to accomplish it, and how much they want at the end of that time period,” Liersch says. “Sometimes it doesn’t need to be so complicated.” Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) is a division within Wells Fargo & Company. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company.

LifeSync® is available on the smartphone versions of the Wells Fargo Mobile® app. Additional device availability may vary. Availability may be affected by your mobile carrier’s coverage area. Your mobile carrier’s message and data rates may apply. Investment and Insurance Products are: * Not Insured by the FDIC or Any Federal Government Agency