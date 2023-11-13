The untold story of how the January 6 riots were planned on Facebook—and how the company missed it

They described one another as grifters, prima donnas, and clowns. They lied, reflexively and clumsily, in pursuit of money and relevance. Through the power of social media, they would change the course of American political history.

In the aftermath of January 6, reporters and investigators would focus on intelligence failures, White House intrigue, and well-organized columns of white nationalists. Those things were all real. But a fourth factor came into play: influencers. Donald Trump was, in a way, the ultimate right-wing influencer, skilled at gaming his platform of choice, Twitter, to bend the news cycle to his will. Behind him came a caravan of crazies, hoping to influence their own way to stardom. For many of them, the platform of choice was Facebook. The Stop the Steal Facebook group was born out of a mid-Election Day chat between a mother-daughter duo named Amy and Kylie Kremer, conservative activists with a history of feuding with rival Tea Party groups over fundraising. Formed with a few clicks by Kylie, the group’s name was chosen in an attempt to squat on the #StopTheSteal hashtag already trending on Twitter and Facebook.

In later interviews with the special January 6 Committee set up by the House to investigate the events of that fateful day, neither woman could explain why their group took off compared to other similarly named entities. The fact that the Kremers created it via an already-sizable Facebook page with verified status couldn’t have hurt. Within a few hours of its creation, Stop the Steal’s membership had expanded into the hundreds of thousands, with both everyday users and vocal online activists flocking to it like moths to a porch light. “I think it was growing by 1,000 people every 10 seconds, which kind of broke a lot of algorithms,” Kylie Kremer told investigators. Facebook took it down, but that didn’t mean the movement, and its attendant influencers, stopped gaining ground. Things got messy almost immediately, as personalities vying for online attention through outrageous words and behavior clashed. Ali Alexander, an ex-felon and far-right conspiracy theorist, set up a fundraising website and an LLC with the “Stop the Steal” name, soliciting donations that the Kremers and other activists would later accuse him of pocketing. Brandon Straka, a New York City hairstylist and founder of #WalkAway, a movement that had grown to more than a million followers on Facebook to ostensibly encourage Democrats to leave their party, also joined in.

