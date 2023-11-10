What to know about the 2024 GOP candidates’ space résumés

The Republican presidential candidates duking it out to be the party’s nominee are also vying for the chance to lead the nation when American boots next set foot on the Moon.

Five Republican candidates participated in this week’s presidential debate in Miami. While space is unlikely to be high on a campaign’s list of priorities during a primary, here is what we know so far about the candidates’ space résumés.

Why it matters

The president is in charge of setting national space policy and proposing budgets that fund his or her top priorities in orbit, from national security to crewed exploration missions to scientific endeavors.

But you don’t have to look far for examples of how a president’s influence on space goes way beyond budget setting. JFK used his presidential power to rally the nation behind the dangerous race for the Moon. Former President Donald Trump beat the drum on the need for a Space Force. And the Biden administration’s focus on climate has seeped down to NASA, which recently opened a new climate change center at the agency’s D.C. headquarters.