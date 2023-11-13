Questlove’s YouTube series lets him get curious about his peers without scaring them off

Questlove uses his own background—from cofounding hip-hop band the Roots and directing Oscar-winning documentary Summer of Soul to hosting his own podcast and serving as bandleader for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—to inform the discussions he has with his guests.

When this happens, Questlove says, it’s usually with a peer that he admires—and it involves asking probing questions about their craft until they begin to feel, by his estimation, “extremely freaked out.” While that approach can be somewhat disarming around the dinner table, it also makes Questlove (born Ahmir Thompson) a highly insightful interviewer. That skill is the heart of his YouTube series Quest for Craft —a partnership with whisky distillery The Balvenie —which recently debuted its third season and includes interviews with Anderson .Paak, Yo-Yo Ma, Fred Armisen, and Lena Waithe.

You’re someone who thinks very seriously about creativity—you’ve written some books on the topic and host your podcast Questlove Supreme. What makes “Quest for Craft” unique in terms of how you approach the interviews?

In my ongoing journey of writing books and doing Questlove Supreme, I wanted to find a platform that would allow me to delve in deeper to the creative process. The Balvenie instantly knew what I was going for. [Quest for Craft] allows me to, in a professional, contained manner, geek out on people that I’m friends with, without them having to chastise me for going into journalism mode—and I’ve scared some people off. But I hate to call myself a journalist, because I see these things as conversations, whereas with journalism, you’re supposed to leave yourself out of the equation; just talk to your subject and pull information from them.

For me, I think it’s important to show the connectivity between the person asking the question and the person giving the answers, so that they know you go through the same thing they go through. I think when the audience watches it, it opens them up more, like, “Oh, that that happens to me, too.” And a lot of people are hella shocked that I will easily admit that, you know, when this particular record came out and I got a bad review, how bad I took it, and how I spun out of control and did these things that humans do. Once they realize that you’re sharing that level of vulnerability with them, it opens them up.