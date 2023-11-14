These chic backpacks are designed from fashion waste

For years fashion brands across the industry, from Everlane to Nike, have been using fabric made from old plastic bottles in an effort to be more sustainable. But the truth is, the beverage industry needs those bottles, which can be recycled again and again back into new bottles.

Meanwhile, the fashion industry produces mountains of its own waste. A truckload of clothes is shipped off to a landfill every single second, often in places like Ghana and Chile, which cannot cope with the influx of textiles on their shores. Jochen Smuda, cofounder of the hip Berlin-based backpack brand Ucon Acrobatics, believes fashion brands should be diverting this waste and recycling it into new products. He’s starting with his own label, having just released the Lotus Infinity Collection, which features $139 backpacks made from discarded clothing. [Photo: Ucon Acrobatics] While the technology for this recycled material is still new, Smuda and his team have been able to develop fabric of a similar quality to other products Ucon Acrobatics produces. At the same time, the waste-based material is significantly more expensive. So Smuda hopes that his brand’s efforts will inspire others in the industry to start incorporating fashion waste into their own collections, which will allow the material to scale and drive the price down. “We have the opportunity to get the word out about these materials,” he says.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Martin Fussenegger (left) and Jochen Smuda [Photo: Ucon Acrobatics] Smuda cofounded Ucon Acrobatics with Martin Fussenegger in 2001 as a skate brand with a minimalist aesthetic. (Ucon stands for “urban conquest,” and acrobatics refers to the complicated moves skaters make.) But over the years, it became clear that consumers gravitated largely to the brand’s backpacks, which have a unique rolltop design. The founders decided to focus entirely on selling these bags, often collaborating with cutting-edge artists who bring their own spin to the bag’s fabric and silhouettes. [Photo: Ucon Acrobatics] From the start, the desire was to make bags that last a lifetime, so the brand created them from hard-wearing, high-quality plastic. But Smuda and Fussenegger have been on a quest to find more responsible materials. For instance, they’ve swapped out plastic-based reflective strips for a material made of biodegradable glass beads. They’ve also worked to eradicate waterproof coatings on bags that use “forever chemicals.” [Photo: Ucon Acrobatics] Smuda has been eager to find a more sustainable alternative to the plastic that makes up the majority of the backpack. In 2016, the brand began using recycled plastic, derived from old water bottles. But it is now clear to him that this isn’t the best solution. “If you’re trying to create a circular system, it makes sense for the beverage industry to recycle bottles,” he says. “In the fashion industry, we have our own waste to think about.”

There are now several fast-growing technology companies working to transform old garments into new garments. Renewcell, for instance, focuses on plant-based fabric like cotton, and has partnered with Levi’s to create a collection of clothing from discarded jeans. Circ can recycle blends of polyester and cotton, which are common in the fashion industry, and recently launched partnerships with Zara and Mara Hoffman. [Photo: Ucon Acrobatics] There are also companies working on similar technologies in Asia. Smuda and his team began speaking to factories in China, where its supply chain is based, to see whether it was possible to make high-quality material from fashion waste. “We thought it made sense to get as close to textile waste as possible,” he says. “Since so much apparel production happens in China, it makes sense to go there.” Michael Bayr, head of communication for Ucon Acrobatics, says that while factories are beginning to invest in fabric recycling, many are still doing small pilots, which worked well for the relatively niche brand. “Given the size of our company, we actually ended up taking over that factory’s entire production,” he says.

[Photo: Ucon Acrobatics] Eventually the brand found a factory with the ability to create a backpack that was similar in aesthetics and quality to others in the line, but with a body and internal padding made from recycled fabric waste (each bag uses 850 grams of textile waste, some 82% of which comes from discarded garments). “This factory collects and recycles uniforms from places like hospitals,” Bayr says. The other 18% comes from fragments of fabric left on the cutting-room floor of factories. [Photo: Ucon Acrobatics] Currently the main hurdle with recycled textiles is price. Bayr says the material Ucon Acrobatics is having manufactured costs four times more than virgin polyester or polyester derived from water bottles. The company has tried hard not to pass this cost on to the customer, charging only $20 more for these backpacks than others in the line. “We found other ways to save,” Bayr says. “For instance, we shipped them flatter, so we could pack more bags into each shipment.” Now the brand is working to swap out all the polyester in its product line for recycled textile waste, a process that should be completed by the middle of next year. Smuda acknowledges that as a relatively small label, Ucon Acrobatics can’t have the same environmental impact as multibillion-dollar companies that dominate the market. But by partnering with factories on recycling fabric waste, the brand is helping them perfect their technology and begin to scale up, so they’ll be ready when the bigger players come knocking. As Smuda says, “It’s possible to inspire others, even when you’re small.”