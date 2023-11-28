The first step in solving our waste problem? Stop thinking of it as “waste.”

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

Consumers are increasingly demanding sustainable products and practices, leading companies around the globe to innovate in new ways across every part of our current take-make-waste system: the management of resources, the manufacture and use of products, and the recycling and reuse of materials afterward, from footwear to food packaging.

Dow, one of the world’s largest materials science companies and a leading innovator of better packaging solutions, cohosted a conversation at this year’s Fast Company Innovation Festival in which a panel of experts discussed what the future might hold as we emerge from this significant tipping point. Here are four takeaways from that conversation. (Scroll to the bottom to watch the entire panel discussion.) 1. The next decade will require more collaboration.

Working together across the entire materials ecosystem—from raw materials to packaging design to packaging end users—is crucial to effectively change the system, all three panelists agreed. Companies like Dow are at the front of that chain, which informs how they view the challenge and why they see collaboration as the key, said Haley Lowry, global sustainability director of Dow’s Packaging and Specialty Plastics business. “We make materials used in many different applications, like packaging and automotive and infrastructure, and we believe in a world where waste is not waste,” Lowry said. “That means a world where materials in the system keep moving through it, unlocking the value in the materials we already have and transforming waste into circular, renewable products.”

Lowry and her colleagues at Dow take a systems approach to viewing how the world manages waste, she said, later explaining her definition of a materials ecosystem. “By looking at plastics from a circularity and systems approach, we can find ways to value it,” Lowry said. 2. Finding previously untapped value in unlikely materials like post-harvest crop residue.

It also means expanding the conversation about materials that can be repurposed. Thomas Corle, CEO and cofounder of New Energy Blue, explained how his company is working to convert corn stalks into sustainable solutions. Plants absorb carbon—almost a third of the carbon dioxide emitted each day—but much of that stored energy (from the photosynthetic process) is untapped after the grain harvest, left behind by stalks and leaves. New Energy Blue has the technology—through a network of biomass refineries—to turn agricultural waste into next-generation ethanol. The company collaborated with Dow earlier this year to develop renewable plastic materials from post-harvest biomass like corn stover, which is the leftover leaves and stalks of a cornfield.

“Plants are the best solar panels in the world,” Corle explained, and an exciting example of a “circular” economy. “We’re drawing out atmospheric carbons, using jet fuel made from that plant, and in the following season that plant absorbs the carbons back in,” Corle said. “It’s a naturally circular pattern.” 3. Total traceability is crucial, down to the representation of individual waste entrepreneurs.

Transforming more—and more types of—waste means considering the large number of waste entrepreneurs around the world who work within the ecosystem. This includes waste pickers, the often-destitute citizens who comb through landfills and trashcans to find discarded materials they can sell—meaning it’s possible the recycled plastic water bottle you sip from was made from material collected by someone living in extreme poverty. Applying traceability to the invaluable but largely unseen work of these waste pickers can improve their lives, said Ashish Gadnis, CEO of BanQu, a company that makes supply-chain traceability software that lets businesses collect data on compliance, procurement, and ESG.

“The bottle makes its way back to the recycled economy,” Gadnis said, “Yet these people are extremely invisible.” To give waste pickers an identity in the chain (and offer documentation of their labor) BanQu leverages blockchain technology. Information about each piece of material sold by a waste picker is logged into a digital ledger—secure and made public—with the worker getting a receipt in the form of an SMS message. That traceability extends down the chain all the way to your stores and supermarkets. Customers deserve to ask if the premium prices for sustainable goods really are making a difference, Gadnis said. “It’s a valid question.”

And customers have a lot of questions. "From soil to products off the shelf, it's not governments but consumers that are really driving these new changes," Corle said. "They demand it—and therefore brands are starting to demand it. That all needs to be traceable so the consumer can make a choice." For companies like Dow that use recycled plastics and plant waste in their packaging, brands also must trace their raw materials in service to their customers long before products make it to store shelves. This underscores the company's philosophy of optimizing each part of the materials ecosystem, Lowry says. "Waste is generated at a household and goes to either a waste management company or a waste picker before brands or retailers can put that recycled or renewable content back into motion," she said.