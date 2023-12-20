Save big on last-minute holiday shopping with these 4 free apps and sites

I just spent $50 at the grocery store on ham, salami, cheese, bread, and pickles. Things have officially gotten out of hand.

As such, it’s more important than ever this holiday season to make sure you’re getting the best deals possible. And instead of inundating you with a laundry list of apps and sites, here’s a short list of truly handy tools that can save you money online and in stores.

Honey

Arguably your best bet for online shopping, Honey works as a browser extension that finds you deals by automatically trying out coupon codes for any shopping sites you’re on.

It finds deals at more than 30,000 stores and, if you frequent Amazon, there’s a special Amazon-only feature that compares prices of products on Amazon against the same products at other online stores to ensure you’re getting the best deal.