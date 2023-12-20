Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Winter is coming. Holiday shopping is going to be more expensive than ever.

Save big on last-minute holiday shopping with these 4 free apps and sites

[Images:
rupixen.com/Unsplash; Rawpixel]

BY Doug Aamoth1 minute read

I just spent $50 at the grocery store on ham, salami, cheese, bread, and pickles. Things have officially gotten out of hand.

As such, it’s more important than ever this holiday season to make sure you’re getting the best deals possible. And instead of inundating you with a laundry list of apps and sites, here’s a short list of truly handy tools that can save you money online and in stores.

Honey

Arguably your best bet for online shopping, Honey works as a browser extension that finds you deals by automatically trying out coupon codes for any shopping sites you’re on.

It finds deals at more than 30,000 stores and, if you frequent Amazon, there’s a special Amazon-only feature that compares prices of products on Amazon against the same products at other online stores to ensure you’re getting the best deal.

There’s also a feature called the Droplist, which allows you to save items you’d like to buy and get notified if they drop in price later.

DealNews

If it’s available for purchase and it’s on sale, it’s almost certainly on DealNews.

It’s a great site to check daily, full of both user-submitted and editorially chosen deals spanning just about every product category under the sun.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Aamoth is a 20-year veteran of the tech industry and has written extensively about trends in Big Tech; innovative, new products; and personal-productivity tips.You can connect with him on Twitter/X and LinkedIn. More

Explore Topics