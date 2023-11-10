Tech giants are trying to stop deepfakes from influencing the 2024 election. Good luck

With generative AI tools now available to almost anyone, next year’s election season may turn our information space into a hall of mirrors in which no one is sure what content is real and what is AI-generated. If political actors weaponized social media in 2016 and 2020, they may go full nuclear with deepfakes in 2023.

Americans are already dreading that possibility. An August Morning Consult/Axios poll showed that more than half of Americans believe misinformation will help decide the winner of the 2024 presidential election, and more than a third said that artificial intelligence will degrade their trust of the outcome of U.S. elections.

As AI booms and the hotly contested 2024 election looms, pressure is increasing on both Congress and tech companies to act. As Congress held yet another hearing on the topic this week, Meta and Microsoft announced new steps to confront deepfakes and other forms of AI truth manipulation.

Meta adopted new rules on how “generated” political content (imagery, video, or audio) can be presented on Facebook and Instagram. The company says it’s requiring political campaigns and interest groups to put a disclosure label on any political or social cause ads created using generative AI tools. For example, if the Trump campaign used an AI image generation tool to generate a fictitious video of President Joe Biden falling during a campaign stop, it would have to disclose that fact with the video.