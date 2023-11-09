Lyft will offer credits to airport travelers whose driver is late during the holidays

The rideshare company said Thursday that customers who are not picked up on time for scheduled rides to airports will automatically get $20 in Lyft credits if a driver is more than 10 minutes late, or $50 if they’re not matched with a driver 10 minutes after the scheduled pick-up time. Lyft will also reimburse riders up to $50 in credits if they end up needing to take a taxi or an Uber due to the delay.

Lyft expects to pay drivers about 10% more per scheduled airport ride as part of a way to incentivize them to pick up these trips and be on time. The current rate of on-time scheduled rides varies widely, with some cities offering a 95% success rate and others “much less than that,” CEO David Risher tells Fast Company.

The rollout is part of Risher’s efforts to improve Lyft’s core service as the company works to retain customers and gain market share. Risher took over as CEO in April and has often discussed a need for the company to focus on its core function: getting customers places and doing that well. Its rival, Uber, was able to quickly rebound from its pandemic lows thanks to its food-delivery segment. Lyft, meanwhile, focuses solely on transporting people. Risher led a round of layoffs shortly after taking over, which he said would allow the company to lower its fares to compete with Uber.