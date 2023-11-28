The 3 next big technologies in wellness and fitness for 2023

The worlds of wellness and fitness are constantly striving toward a healthier and happier outcome. Technology has in many respects made those goals far more obtainable, offering unprecedented levels of data access and tracking opportunities. Of course, it’s not all metrics—new innovations have even made tasks as mundane as disinfecting far more effective.

Tally Health

For guessing your real age

Biotech company Tally Health focuses on extending the life and health of patients. This year, the company launched with a diagnostic test for patients to take at home that assesses their epigenetic age (an individual’s degree of aging based on patterns of DNA methylation). The tests, which are some of the most accurate on the market, were developed with more than 8,000 samples from patients of all genders aged between 18 and 100. The best thing about them? They are painless: The tests require a cheek swab, which is far less invasive than a blood test.

UVCeed

For disinfecting surfaces at the speed of light

Over the past few years, disinfectant and hand sanitizer have become ubiquitous. UVCeed takes disinfecting one step further, though: The company has built an AI-powered disinfecting gadget that can be attached to the back of any smartphone. When turned on, the device emits a UV light that the company says is 99.9% effective at killing germs on any surface it is pointed at. The current price of $150 may be not cheap, but expect to see them everywhere—from schools to hospitals—in the coming year.

WHOOP

For tracking cardio and strength

This year, wearable fitness tracker WHOOP, which measures the amount of exertion users put on their bodies, became the first and only wearable fitness device that can measure how strength training impacts users’ bodies. The tracker, which is continuously updated via an app, tracks reps and weight to quantify the impact of weight lifting using an inbuilt accelerometer and gyroscope.