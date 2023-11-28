The 4 next big things in transportation for 2023

Even in a world that feels increasingly digital, we’re growing only more dependent on physical transportation infrastructure of all kinds. And as electrification, autonomy, and other technologies come to the fore, everything, from automobiles to airplanes, is evolving faster than ever. These organizations stand out by making the newest tech more accessible, ensuring that the most precious cargo gets delivered safely, and combating industry shortages. Airspace Technologies For finding the best route Airspace Technologies is using AI to ensure that the most important shipments—such as organs for donation, semiconductor wafers, and aircraft components—arrive as quickly as possible. The company identifies the best path for the time-sensitive items across a number of transportation methods, factoring in aspects such as routes, airlines, and vehicle types. Airspace claims packages arrive 20% faster and are three times more likely to avoid delays.

Ample

For simplifying EV charging

EVs are growing in popularity, but long-distance drives often mean that time-consuming charging sessions need to be baked into schedules. That’s where Ample comes in. The company created a Lego-style modular battery swapping network that gets you back on the road in just a few minutes.

Lumotive

For applying new vision to lidar

If AI is the brain behind smarter vehicles, then lidar provides the eyes that help them navigate. Backed by investors such as Bill Gates and Samsung Ventures, Lumotive created a next-generation lidar system called the “Light Control Metasurface.” It’s the first-ever solid-state beam steering technology, and it also simplifies the manufacturing process, which could bring down costs.

MagniX

For electrifying air travel

MagniX developed an electric propulsion system for planes that is fuel-agnostic and can power a range of different aircraft, with the ability to work with multiple sources of energy, including batteries and fuel cells. Its tech could be especially helpful with regional U.S. routes that are underutilized due to noise restrictions: The company says smaller electric aircraft could start flying people and packages on these shorter routes within the next five years.