The 4 next big technologies in sustainability and energy for 2023

As the climate crisis brings surging emissions and energy unpredictability, companies are working to shore up resources and shake up systems. Businesses are designing sustainable materials in fashion and construction, and launching ambitious carbon-capture tech. Others are rethinking how our entire infrastructure and grid systems should operate in an unprecedented new age.

Enlighted

For tackling energy efficiency around the office

Aware that commercial buildings cause a third of greenhouse gas emissions, Enlighted targeted those spaces for boosting efficient energy usage. It installs patented sensors in office lighting, controlling its intensity and color temperature. It’s rolled out its smart lighting around the world, including within the NHS, University of California Santa Barbara, and Geodis, whose French offices have saved 90% on energy.

Itselectric

For democratizing electric vehicle charging

Charging infrastructure isn’t keeping up with rapid EV adoption. Itselectric has turned to an abundant city resource: buildings. It’s a way to increase access, especially in underappreciated areas, since millions of urban drivers don’t have access to garages or driveways. Now operating in Detroit and Brooklyn, the company connects its unobtrusive chargers to buildings, using part of their power—and shares its revenue with the buildings to offset 80% of their electric bills.

Mill

For converting food waste into new food streams

Food scraps inundate landfills and emit methane, a greenhouse gas 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide. Mill provides a circular alternative: With a membership model starting at $33, customers fill up their pedal-assisted Mill bin with scraps over several weeks, letting the device shrink and dehydrate the food. When full, Mill picks up the resulting dry grounds and reuses them—as chicken feed.