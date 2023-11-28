The next big technologies working for social good in 2023

Technology has long been a force for good, from the somewhat simple benefit of connecting people around the world to the more complex innovations that improve our health and well-being. And it seems there’s no part of society that these advancements can’t touch, from medicine to finances to jobs. Sure, there are still all sorts of problems plaguing our society—but there are always new solutions too.

Mirvie

For modernizing maternal medicine

When it comes to maternal health, we still don’t know who is likely to develop preeclampsia, a potentially dangerous complication involving high blood pressure. Mirvie is illuminating this information with a platform that analyzes tens of thousands of RNA messages from parent, placenta, and baby to help predict who is at the highest risk of developing complications. In 2023, Mirvie received a nearly $5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support research on preeclampsia among pregnant women in low- and middle-income countries, and in the U.S., the company is currently enrolling 10,000 pregnant women into the largest biobank of pregnancy transcriptomes (the total set of messenger RNA).

Omnisient

For financing the “credit invisible”

Millions of people are “credit invisible,” meaning they don’t have a credit history and so can’t access all sorts of financial services. Using data analytics, Omnisient allows banks, insurers, retailers, and other organizations to learn about consumer behavior—like grocery shopping—so they can understand someone’s financial risk and predict their loan repayment likeliness, no credit history required. (The consumer data is privacy-protected as well.) Africa’s largest grocery store, Shoprite, is a client, and Omnisient was named a World Economic Forum 2023 Technology Pioneer.

SkyHive

For opening more doors to job-seekers

SkyHive uses AI to match people to jobs they might not have thought were a fit but that they actually have the transferable skills for. Through someone’s digital profile, SkyHive measures their capabilities based on prior work, creating a “Skill Passport” that can fit into new careers. SkyHive is not just a job board: It matches skills in job opportunities to the skills it identifies in someone’s profile, and it even shows learning opportunities that could help bridge a skill gap to enter a new career. SkyHive has partnered with organizations like JobsFirstNYC to create Skill Passports for young adults in often-disenfranchised communities, and with Collège La Cité in Ontario to help Canadian newcomers find work opportunities.