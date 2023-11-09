Wikipedia is more likely to cover events in richer countries than poorer ones, new research finds

Wikipedia is often touted as the world’s encyclopedia. But how much of your part of the globe is represented on the website depends on where you live.

That’s the finding of a new study by a team of researchers led by Thorsten Ruprechter at Austria’s Graz University of Technology. They analyzed 17,500 articles across four different language editions of Wikipedia, finding that across the board, more attention is devoted to events in more economically developed countries and that events happening in less affluent regions are given less focus.

Ruprechter was inspired to study the information deficit around events and topics in different parts of the world following a terror attack launched in Vienna, Austria, on November 2, 2020. The academic turned to the English- and German-language Wikipedia and found that different editors were prioritizing different aspects of the attack. “The two editions seemed to be different,” he says.

While on Wikipedia, Ruprechter also realized that there was a second terror attack that day, which took place in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Afghanistan attack had seven times the number of casualties than the Austrian attack—35 victims, compared to 5—yet, received considerably more coverage across the language editions he and his colleagues studied.