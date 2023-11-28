These are 2 of the most interesting young tech companies of 2023

Even in Silicon Valley, where startups pop up seemingly overnight to nab million-dollar valuations, technological innovations often take many years to materialize. Products are tested, code is rewritten, and launch dates are delayed. But that’s not always the case. Some fledgling companies are growing—and innovating—at a remarkable pace.

Halcyon

For giving a much-needed jolt to ransomware defense

Given the heightened frequency and severity of ransomware attacks, two-year-old startup Halcyon‘s Cyber Resilience Platform arrives not a moment too soon. Whereas most ransomware defense is built using a rules-based detection format, Halcyon trained its AI on millions of real-world attacks in order for it to more holistically recognize so-called “malicious intent.”

Pearl Health

For helping to make healthcare more sustainable and accessible

Launched in 2020, Pearl Health helps doctors participate in value-based care (that is, a model that ties the amount healthcare providers earn to providing higher quality, more efficient care for their patients). Pearl uses data science to help providers home in on which patients most need attention, and its platform assists in patient data management (including Medicare information). It’s niche, but it’s quickly taken the medical world by storm: Pearl has already seen 20x growth since 2022 and has expanded from 10 to 43 states.

