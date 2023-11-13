Does Braun’s innovative past hold the key to design’s future?

There are very few places I’d want to work in the 1950s—but I’d happily hop in a time machine to punch the clock at Braun.

Max Braun founded his eponymous company in a Frankfurt courtyard in 1921 with four employees and a single product—a device that repaired transmission belts. In the span of a decade, Braun ballooned to 1,000 employees and developed a speciality in radios and other devices, but it wasn’t until the elder Braun’s death that the influential design wonder shop as we know it today emerged. In 1951, Braun’s sons Artur and Erwin took the reins—and contrasting their “paternalistic and thus hierarchical” father, they invested heavily in their staff. And thus they built what would be considered a fairly progressive workplace even by today’s standards.

Consider: A swimming pool and hydrotherapy. Saunas. Therapeutic horseback riding. Gyms. A cafeteria serving only organic food. And, remembering again that this was the 1950s: fair wages and salaries, profit sharing, reduced work hours, and more to boot.

The Braun brothers’ innovative ecosystem created fertile ground for innovation. But as Klaus Klemp details in his exhaustively researched new book Braun: Designed to Keep—which he describes as not just a work of design history, but a guide to the future—the company didn’t stand still. It decided to seek out ways to stand out in a crowded marketplace.