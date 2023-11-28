The 3 next big things in tech from nonprofit and academic organizations for 2023

Capitalism is all very well. But it might not be the best way to tackle a range of major issues relating to government programs, privacy in the digital age, and more. By leveraging technology in creative ways, these efforts from nonprofit organizations and academic institutions benefit society in ways we can all appreciate.

Beeck Center for Social Impact & Innovation

For making data-driven governing a reality

U.S. state governments are full of people who know that understanding data is key to successful outcomes. The Beeck Center’s Data Labs, part of Georgetown University, is a nine-month program that facilitates sharing of best practices among policy and data leaders. Six states participated in the 2023 cohort, which covered areas such as student progress, career opportunities, the Child Tax Credit, and unemployment insurance.

Consumer Reports

For helping us exercise our digital privacy rights

Laws such as the California Consumer Privacy Act give individuals the right to see what data companies have on them, prevent it from being sold, and even get it deleted. So Consumer Reports created Permission Slip, an app that makes people aware of that right and streamlines the process of taking advantage of it. In March, CR received a $500,000 grant from Omidyar Network to assure the app’s continued availability.

Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education

For using drones to save lives

In 60 countries around the world, 110 million undetected landmines kill thousands of people a year. Working with the Oklahoma State University Global Consortium for Explosive Hazard Mitigation and the Demining Research Community, OAIRE developed a system that uses drones and machine-learning technology to detect mines, a task it performed with 90% accuracy. When mines do detonate, the system can also be used in forensic analysis.