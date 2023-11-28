4 next big things in tech from North American companies

Who says that the U.S. is a fallen giant when it comes to manufacturing innovations? One of the companies we honor here is responsible for a breakthrough in EV battery technology, while another’s metal 3D printing platform holds the potential to transform how products of many kinds are produced.

Cambrian Bio

For helping cells fight cancer better and longer

Telos Biotech, a Cambrian pipeline company launched in June, is developing Telovance, a novel recombinant protein for use in cell immunotherapies. It shows great potential as a way to recognize and eliminate cancerous cells more effectively and for longer than is currently possible.

Ionic Mineral Technologies

For giving the graphite in batteries a boost

This company’s Ionisil nanosilicon anode can be added to the lithium batteries used in EVs and other applications to increase capacity and charging speed by up to 7.5x and 8x, respectively. It recently opened a new 36,000-square-foot facility designed for sustainable, commercial-scale production.

VulcanForms

For turbocharging metal 3D printing

Conventional metal 3D printers use 500-watt lasers. VulcanForms has developed one powered by a 100,000-watt laser system, permitting the process to scale up to mass production. Applications include engines, medical implants, consumer electronics, and more.