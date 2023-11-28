The 5 next big things in metaverse, AR, and VR for 2023

The much-hyped metaverse, AR, and blockchain technologies have all gone boom and bust over the last few years—in some cases, more than once. But from that rubble of v1 ideas, we’re witnessing the birth of new products and services that can withstand the test of time. From rethinking urban planning to improving human vision, these technologies still hold a lot of promise for humanity.

8th Wall

For proving the power of AR through the web

Apps and platforms come and go, but the worldwide web connects us all. It’s why the WebAR company 8th Wall—acquired by Pokémon Go creator Niantic in 2022—has focused on creating interactive AR experiences that live inside URLs, so they can be accessed universally by smartphones, laptops, and even Meta Quest headsets. Its developers have created 100,000 web apps to date, including one offering sideline views of the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, which garnered 3 billion views from 500,000 fans last year.

Lumus

For enabling normal AR glasses

From their size to their performance, AR headsets still feel too large for everyday use. But Lumus has built an AR projection system called Z-Lens that squeezes high-end AR into lightweight frames. The magic lives in a micro-projector hidden inside the temple area of the glasses’ frame. It fires light onto mirrors etched into the lenses that reflect the virtual image into the user’s eye. The 2Kx2K resolution is sharp and viewable in sunlight. The approach also allows for the use of both prescription and transition lenses, so your AR glasses can be more like your regular glasses.

Ocutrx

For using AR to fix our real vision

While most AR glasses promise to fill our eyes with digital images, Ocutrx is developing an AR headset called the OcuLenz, which is built to help the one in 10 people over 50 with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) see more clearly. OcuLenz works not by repairing someone’s eye but by repositioning the world around the blind spots. An onboard camera and micro-display send a real-time video feed to the parts of someone’s eye that are less damaged by AMD. A pilot study demonstrated that testers who could no longer read due to AMD were able to discern large print again. The company plans to deliver 100 headsets in 2023, with full commercialization next year.