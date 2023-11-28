The 6 next big things in healthtech for 2023

The healthcare sector has by now become completely intertwined with tech innovation. Whether it’s through allowing clinicians to spend more time focusing on treatment or introducing innovative technologies that give power back to patients, tech powerhouses continue to advance the industry.

Aspect Biosystems

For bioprinting a potential cure for type 1 diabetes

Aspect Biosystems’ bioprinted pancreatic tissue is, once implanted, able to cure Type 1 diabetes in rats. As Aspect works with the FDA on bringing its therapeutics to humans, it has garnered attention from diabetes giant Novo Nordisk, with whom it inked a $2.6 billion partnership for use of its bioprinting technology to develop diabetes and obesity treatments.

BrainQ Technologies

For exploring a way to improve stroke recovery in a patient’s home

Israeli company BrainQ has been making neuro rehab at home more readily accessible—and effective. BrainQ’s approach, which has earned the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy designation, pairs a cloud-based therapy-delivery system with a wearable device that creates a low-energy electromagnetic field meant to improve connections in the brain as it repairs itself over a nine-week therapy window. Over the past two years, BrainQ has steadily added enrollees across 15 U.S. hospitals to its stroke recovery trial that’s assessing the efficacy of its approach.

NextSense

For being the brains behind brain health’s next-gen treatments

With in-ear technology that can collect EEG data, NextSense develops devices that can deliver personalized therapies for conditions like peripartum depression. In addition, its platform of brain-health biomarkers offers insights that can inform new treatments and drug discovery. In 2022, it began monetizing its biomarker platform, bringing in $1 million in revenue as pharma companies like Takeda and Otsuka employed it to support their development of brain-health drug treatments. It also received FDA Breakthrough designation for its PPD therapy.