The 4 next big things in fintech, crypto, blockchain, and Web3 for 2023

The crypto bubble may have burst, but innovation in fintech, Web3, and the blockchain has far from fizzled out. The solutions that companies both big and small are building will transform commerce across the world, from the way bus riders choose their routes in Seattle, to how soybean farmers finance their crops in Brazil.

Navan

For making a slicker corporate credit card

Navan‘s corporate credit card offers employees frictionless spending while providing companies with real-time visibility and control of expenses. Three years after the smart card’s creation, a new upgrade, Navan Connect, now brings Navan’s AI-powered financial analysis to employees’ own credit cards, whether Visa, Mastercard, or from other banks, making the onboarding process more seamless than ever. It’s an entire office network of checks and balances in the palm of your hand.

RideAmigos

For paving the path to sustainable cities with blockchain technology

RideAmigos developed the Pave Commute app to help commuters curb traffic and greenhouse gas emissions, and now it’s putting it on the blockchain, where users can anonymously share a wealth of data on where they travel and how much carbon they save—information that is then sent to public and private stakeholders in exchange for incentives and rewards. The app has been used by Toyota, LA Metro, and the City of Seattle, and RideAmigos is a partner in a National Science Foundation–funded pilot program for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Unstoppable Domains

For building Web3’s digital passports

Unstoppable Domains is building a service that can provide a Web3 digital identity to every person in the form of a simple domain address (like: connie.crypto). It can be used as a verified profile, an account code for more than 180 digital wallets and crypto exchanges, and a single login credential for 500-plus apps, games, and metaverses in existence. The domain name itself is a blockchain-based asset, meaning users can “own” their own digital identity—and 3.4 million people signed up to do just that. Unstoppable’s partners include Blockchain.com, Bitcoin.com, Polygon, and OKX.