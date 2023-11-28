These 4 companies’ excellence in innovation spans multiple categories

Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2023 honor 119 innovations that are paying dividends right now—and hold the potential to drive further progress over the next five years. We decided to give four organizations an additional Excellence in Innovation award to acknowledge the breath of their ingenuity. Among well-known companies, Adobe and the Walt Disney Co. have been busy imbuing multiple areas of their businesses with new technologies. Meanwhile, Phasecraft has taken on the big, essential challenge of figuring out how quantum-computing software should work. And Wiliot’s fresh approach to the internet of things can help companies wrangle everything from groceries to gadgetry.

Adobe: AI everywhere—but responsibly

Years before the rise of ChatGPT and Midjourney, Adobe knew that AI would be both a solution and a problem. In late 2019, the company introduced the Content Authenticity Initiative, in collaboration with The New York Times and Twitter, as a “nutrition label” for digital content, allowing users to see, for instance, if an image had been doctored in Photoshop. That’s led to the launch of open-source tools for developers and technical standards for the industry.

Adobe envisions a system in which users can click on an online image to reveal details about its origins. It has debuted a “content credentials” symbol that can be inserted through apps such as Adobe Photoshop and Bing Image Creator. The company has also demoed a website for comparing an image to its original version. To boost adoption, it’s partnering with camera makers; media organizations, including The New York Times; and other tech companies, such as Microsoft. Discussions with social networks are ongoing.

Dana Rao, Adobe’s general counsel and chief trust officer, says the idea emerged when the company was merely teasing new AI features but has gained traction over the past year with the rise of viral deepfakes. “It will be imperative,” he says, “for people to have a way to know what they can believe.”