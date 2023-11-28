The 6 next big things in enterprise technology for 2023

Some of the most purely useful tech innovations are largely invisible to most of us even if we ultimately benefit from them. That’s because they help companies improve their own crucial business processes behind the scenes, sometimes in profound ways. The innovations we honor here use machine learning, computer vision, wireless networking, and other technologies to solve some of the thorniest challenges faced by enterprises of all sorts.
Extreme Networks
For adding a virtual twist to network management
ExtremeCloud IQ applies machine-learning technology to the essential task of monitoring an organization’s network for performance, security, and overall health. It works with on-premises networks as well as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud and is available in three tiers: Connect, Pilot, and CoPilot. In 2022, the CoPilot tier got a new digital twin feature that lets network managers speed their work by performing the first round of staging and deployment virtually.
Federated Wireless
For simplifying private networking
This company’s “private wireless as a service” offering uses shared spectrum to let any organization create its own fast, secure 4G or 5G network. It says that it recently got a network for rural smart agriculture up and running in less than three days. Customers range from the U.S. Department of Defense to Carnegie Mellon University, and the company recently established partnerships with Cisco and MediaTek.
Gumband
For giving real-world experiences new digital smarts
Museums, flagship stores, and other brick-and-mortar physical spaces use Gumband to orchestrate ambitious in-person experiences. Its web-based dashboard lets them control lighting, media, and even electromechanical components from one place, as well as keep tabs on visitor engagement. Nike, Google, and Meta have all adopted it at retail stores, TikTok implemented it at two Accountability Centers, and Dubai’s Museum of the Future used it to create a “spa for the senses” with projections, soundscapes, and haptics.
Klarity
For letting businesses talk to their documents
Historically, extracting vital information from business documents has been a job for human beings, who have had to read every word and carefully transcribe details into CRM and ERP systems. Using GPT and other large language models, Klarity streamlines the process with a chat-based interface, allowing workers to accomplish complex tasks with plain-language instructions such as “See if there’s a ‘termination for convenience’ clause in this contract and then update that field in Salesforce for the client.”
Riptide
For accelerating customer service the AI way
When a delivery transaction results in a customer service incident, multiple parties are involved: customer, merchant, dispatcher. Riptide coordinates their interactions using AI-powered three-way text messaging, aiming for 10 to 100 times efficiency gains over purely human communications. In 12 months, it’s handled more than 2 million conversations.
Tulip Interfaces
For teaching computers to see—no code required
Machine vision holds huge potential for dramatically reducing defects in an array of manufacturing processes. The Tulip Vision platform offers no-code tools for adding the power of sight, democratizing its benefits in areas from circuit-board assembly to medical-kit packaging.