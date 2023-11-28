The 6 next big things in enterprise technology for 2023

Some of the most purely useful tech innovations are largely invisible to most of us even if we ultimately benefit from them. That’s because they help companies improve their own crucial business processes behind the scenes, sometimes in profound ways. The innovations we honor here use machine learning, computer vision, wireless networking, and other technologies to solve some of the thorniest challenges faced by enterprises of all sorts.

Extreme Networks

For adding a virtual twist to network management

ExtremeCloud IQ applies machine-learning technology to the essential task of monitoring an organization’s network for performance, security, and overall health. It works with on-premises networks as well as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud and is available in three tiers: Connect, Pilot, and CoPilot. In 2022, the CoPilot tier got a new digital twin feature that lets network managers speed their work by performing the first round of staging and deployment virtually.

Federated Wireless

For simplifying private networking

This company’s “private wireless as a service” offering uses shared spectrum to let any organization create its own fast, secure 4G or 5G network. It says that it recently got a network for rural smart agriculture up and running in less than three days. Customers range from the U.S. Department of Defense to Carnegie Mellon University, and the company recently established partnerships with Cisco and MediaTek.

Gumband

For giving real-world experiences new digital smarts

Museums, flagship stores, and other brick-and-mortar physical spaces use Gumband to orchestrate ambitious in-person experiences. Its web-based dashboard lets them control lighting, media, and even electromechanical components from one place, as well as keep tabs on visitor engagement. Nike, Google, and Meta have all adopted it at retail stores, TikTok implemented it at two Accountability Centers, and Dubai’s Museum of the Future used it to create a “spa for the senses” with projections, soundscapes, and haptics.