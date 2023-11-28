The 4 next big things in education technology for 2023

From classrooms to workplaces, education is on the cusp of radical change. Of course 2023 was the year of ChatGPT, which attracted students by the millions and forever changed homework and take-home tests. But that’s just the beginning. While today many of the best technological ideas in education incorporate AI, there are also companies reinventing STEM education through VR and robotics, and those bringing transparency to the sometimes confusing world of digital credentials. The best of them have one common denominator: putting students in charge of their own learning.

Accredible

For making digital credentials count

Employers’ expectations are constantly shifting, posing a challenge for mid-career professionals. Enter Accredible, a leader in issuing digital credentials. Designed to help adult learners identify courses that will make a difference in their career, its Course Finder feature suggests courses from MIT, Rutgers, and other partners, based on a data set of more than 80 million credentials.

Forward Education

For giving students prototyping tools for climate solutions

Forward Education is the maker of the Climate Action Kit, a hands-on STEM classroom kit that combines lessons on robotics and climate change. Instead of the doom and gloom that some teachers associate with climate lessons, the kit focuses on solutions, enabling students to build working prototypes, such as a pollinator monitoring system that can track local bees. A new version of the kit, set to arrive in classrooms this school year, was built in collaboration with Microsoft’s research team.

Prisms of Reality

For bringing real-world problems to virtual life

Prisms of Reality’s VR experience brings math and science lessons to life through real-life scenarios that might involve a glaciologist in Antarctica or an architect in India. Students learn math and science aligned with curriculum standards as they solve their scenario’s mission, a far cry from the problem sets of yore. Prisms expects to serve 600,000 students this school year. Just three years old, the company has raised $16.5 million in venture backing.