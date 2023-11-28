The 6 big new things in e-commerce and retail for 2023

Commerce has long been among the first areas of business to embrace new technologies as they come along. So it’s no surprise that AI is already changing how products get designed, priced, and sold—both online and at physical retail locations. Our honorees are also leveraging other technologies, too: sensors, ray tracing, and even trusty text messaging.
Artifact
For getting at the facts behind feedback
Artifact’s customer-experience AI engine helps organizations pinpoint the critical takeaway hidden in millions of data inputs from sources such as Zendesk, Intercom, Gong, and Grain. It’s designed to identify not only what customers are saying but what they might do next. With clients such as Jasper, the company jumped from processing 9 million interactions in 2022 to 100 million in 2023.
Firework
For making video shoppable
Brands such as American Express, Gap, NBC Universal, and Sam’s Club turn to Firework to power video commerce experiences. Recent additions to its platform include in-video checkout, AI-powered answers to shoppers’ questions, and a tool that turns text and still images into short videos. The company also worked with grocer the Fresh Market to create a video-based ad network.
Particl
For turning data insights into product success
By applying AI to primary data collected from thousands of e-commerce companies, Particl helps its customers analyze market trends, design new products, and model prices. Menswear maker Chubbies and womenswear designer label STAUD are among the brands to leverage Particl data to help inform new product launches and pricing. Private and publicly traded retailers use the platform’s expansive e-commerce datasets to create new products and accurately price them to sell.
Radar
For keeping track of products a whole new way
RFID tags have long helped retailers manage inventory, but the picture they provide is incomplete. Radar’s software and hardware platform uses ceiling-mounted sensors to keep tabs on exactly what’s in the store and where, without requiring staffers to use clumsy handheld scanners. In April, the company announced plans to roll out its technology in 500 American Eagle locations.
Walmart
For teaching good old text messaging some new tricks
Consumers can use their phone’s familiar messaging app to shop hundreds of millions of products via Walmart’s Text to Shop service. It uses AI to understand whether a request involves a general category, a specific product, or a multistep action such as “Add milk and check out.” In its first six months of availability, usage increased 40-fold.
Wayfair
For melding physical and digital commerce
Best known as an online seller of furniture and other household goods, Wayfair opened three retail stores in 2022. Then it invented the Digital Design Studio, a kiosk that lets shoppers interact with photorealistic renderings of products they’re considering, seeing what they’d look like together in a home environment and even at different times of day. It created the DDS in conjunction with Chaos, the developer of a real-time ray-tracing technology.