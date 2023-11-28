The 6 big new things in e-commerce and retail for 2023

Commerce has long been among the first areas of business to embrace new technologies as they come along. So it’s no surprise that AI is already changing how products get designed, priced, and sold—both online and at physical retail locations. Our honorees are also leveraging other technologies, too: sensors, ray tracing, and even trusty text messaging.

Artifact

For getting at the facts behind feedback

Artifact’s customer-experience AI engine helps organizations pinpoint the critical takeaway hidden in millions of data inputs from sources such as Zendesk, Intercom, Gong, and Grain. It’s designed to identify not only what customers are saying but what they might do next. With clients such as Jasper, the company jumped from processing 9 million interactions in 2022 to 100 million in 2023.

Firework

For making video shoppable

Brands such as American Express, Gap, NBC Universal, and Sam’s Club turn to Firework to power video commerce experiences. Recent additions to its platform include in-video checkout, AI-powered answers to shoppers’ questions, and a tool that turns text and still images into short videos. The company also worked with grocer the Fresh Market to create a video-based ad network.

Particl

For turning data insights into product success

By applying AI to primary data collected from thousands of e-commerce companies, Particl helps its customers analyze market trends, design new products, and model prices. Menswear maker Chubbies and womenswear designer label STAUD are among the brands to leverage Particl data to help inform new product launches and pricing. Private and publicly traded retailers use the platform’s expansive e-commerce datasets to create new products and accurately price them to sell.