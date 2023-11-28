These 2 technologies are tackling real world problems

As much as technology shapes the world, so too is it shaped by the world. Often, ideas and innovations are spurred by developments in politics, culture, and science—proof that not all techies’ heads are in the clouds.

Adobe

For letting content creators add a fingerprint to their work

Adobe‘s Content Credentials allow creators to attach cryptographically secure metadata to their content when exporting a file. That information acts essentially as a digital watermark—something that’s especially important in this age of misinformation and digital IP theft.

SoCalGas

For working to bring hydrogen microgrids to the public

SoCalGas finally debuted its much-hyped [H2] Innovation Experience: a clean, renewable hydrogen microgrid demonstration that, the utility company claims, can deliver reliable and renewable energy around the clock to more than 100 homes. Given industry wisdom that hydrogen will become an increasingly vital global energy source, it’s entirely possible that the [H2] Innovation Experience will act as a blueprint for neighborhoods across California—and perhaps the U.S.

