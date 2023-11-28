The 5 next big things in consumer technology for 2023

Too often, the consumer tech world leaves too little room for imagination, trotting out new iterations of the same old ideas year after year. These projects are exceptions. With ambitious new takes on TVs, laptops, and household tech, they’re pushing consumer hardware forward in unexpected ways and giving us a tantalizing glimpse of what the everyday products of tomorrow might look like.
Displace
For cutting the TV cord—literally
Amid a sea of TV sameness, Displace is trying to do something wildly different. The startup has devised a completely wireless television, which attaches to the wall with vacuum suction and uses swappable batteries for power. A nearby base station provides the TV signal, which users can control using hand gestures. Will it be a hit product? That remains to be seen, but as a vision for where TVs might go, it certainly beats 3D or 8K.
Lenovo
For creating a laptop that stretches
While Lenovo’s rollable concept PC looks like a regular laptop at first, pressing a button on its side unfurls the flexible display hidden in its base. The laptop’s top edge stretches upward, and within a few seconds users have the real estate of two widescreen monitors stacked together. Lenovo didn’t invent the rollable display, but it’s doing the hard work of designing all the hinges, motors, and bezels around it, showing how future laptops could become portable productivity powerhouses.
L’Oréal
For beauty tech that doesn’t discriminate
Using motion sensors, an onboard computer, and motorized stabilizers, L’Oréal has come up with a lipstick applicator that’s more approachable for the 40 million people with hand disabilities. Called Hapta, the concept applicator can detect and counteract unintended gestures, while its adjustable magnetic attachments help users hold the device at a comfortable angle. L’Oréal hopes the concept will lead to a broader range of accessible beauty products.
Schneider Electric
For giving smart homes a higher purpose
While most smart home products provide only a modicum of added convenience, Schneider Electric is aiming bigger. Its Schneider Home system combines a backup battery, a solar inverter, electric vehicle charging, and a network of connected dimmers and outlets. This gives homeowners a holistic view of their energy consumption and helps them save money. For instance, it lets them avoid EV charging during peak demand hours by tapping into battery power instead.
TCL
For tablets that take a page from paper
To reduce eye strain on its Android tablets, TCL came up with Nxtpaper, a display technology that combines an LCD panel with a unique nano-chemical coating. The result looks more like paper, with less glare and fewer fingerprints than a typical tablet display. TCL’s latest iteration, called Nxtpaper 11, brings major improvements in brightness, so it’s easier on the eyes without any big trade-offs.
The companies behind these technologies are among the honorees in Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2023. See a full list of all the winners across all categories and read more about the methodology behind the selection process.