The 5 next big things in consumer technology for 2023

Too often, the consumer tech world leaves too little room for imagination, trotting out new iterations of the same old ideas year after year. These projects are exceptions. With ambitious new takes on TVs, laptops, and household tech, they’re pushing consumer hardware forward in unexpected ways and giving us a tantalizing glimpse of what the everyday products of tomorrow might look like.

Displace

For cutting the TV cord—literally

Amid a sea of TV sameness, Displace is trying to do something wildly different. The startup has devised a completely wireless television, which attaches to the wall with vacuum suction and uses swappable batteries for power. A nearby base station provides the TV signal, which users can control using hand gestures. Will it be a hit product? That remains to be seen, but as a vision for where TVs might go, it certainly beats 3D or 8K.

Lenovo

For creating a laptop that stretches

While Lenovo’s rollable concept PC looks like a regular laptop at first, pressing a button on its side unfurls the flexible display hidden in its base. The laptop’s top edge stretches upward, and within a few seconds users have the real estate of two widescreen monitors stacked together. Lenovo didn’t invent the rollable display, but it’s doing the hard work of designing all the hinges, motors, and bezels around it, showing how future laptops could become portable productivity powerhouses.

L’Oréal

For beauty tech that doesn’t discriminate

Using motion sensors, an onboard computer, and motorized stabilizers, L’Oréal has come up with a lipstick applicator that’s more approachable for the 40 million people with hand disabilities. Called Hapta, the concept applicator can detect and counteract unintended gestures, while its adjustable magnetic attachments help users hold the device at a comfortable angle. L’Oréal hopes the concept will lead to a broader range of accessible beauty products.