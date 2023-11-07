Elon Musk’s selling point for ChatGPT competitor Grok may be its fatal flaw, experts say

Grok was launched in beta overnight, with Musk promising a personality- and humor-filled chatbot that’s been, in part, trained on the vast volumes of user data on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

That ability to tap into a real-time stream of commentary and analysis on the social network has been posited by Musk as a game changer. Unlike ChatGPT and other large language model-powered chatbots, which are often frozen with historic knowledge dating back a year or more, Grok should, in theory, be able to address queries about events as they happen. Indeed, Musk tweeted screenshots showing Grok answering questions about Sam Bankman-Fried’s recent conviction as evidence of the chatbot’s up-to-date prowess. (That it got a simple factual point about the trial—the length of time the jury deliberated—wrong wasn’t mentioned by Musk.)

Unsurprisingly, not everyone is convinced of Grok’s unvarnished excellence. Carissa Véliz, an associate professor at the University of Oxford’s Institute for Ethics in AI, takes issue with Musk’s initial premise that rival chatbots are being trained on politically correct data. “These assertions are worrying for many reasons,” says Véliz, adding that Musk is misleading with his claims that LLMs should try to speak the truth, rather than echoing a liberal viewpoint.